It looked like Walker had Scotlandville right where they wanted them. The Wildcats made 14 of 24 first-half field goal attempts and led by four points at halftime.
But the Hornets ratcheted up their defense and made the third quarter the decisive one — outscoring Walker by 10 points in the period to craft a 67-61 victory in a District 4-5A game Friday night at Scotlandville.
“Coach tells us all the time that defense is what wins games,” Scotlandville’s Zaheem Jackson said. “So … we knew what we had to do. We had to get stops and then get out in transition and score the ball.”
The Hornets (20-3) limited Walker (14-7) to 3 of 8 shooting from the field in the third quarter and forced five turnovers to shift the momentum in their favor.
Scotlandville scored six of the first eight points in the third period and took the lead for good at 36-34 on a jumper by John Hubbard with 3:23 to go in the third quarter.
Walker got within three in the final minute. Emareyon McDonald made two free throws with 14.9 seconds left to seal the win. The Hornets led by as much as eight points in the fourth quarter.
Warren Young Jr. scored a game-high 24 points for Walker, including three 3-pointers. McDonald led a balanced attack with four double figures scorers for Scotlandville with 17 points.
“We played for 32 minutes and that balanced scoring helped get us over the top,” Scotlandville coach Carlos Sample said. “Walker can score the ball, and they were better than us in the first half.
“They broke us down defensively. In the second half, we did a better job. We got some consecutive stops and it made the difference.”
The score was tied four times in the first quarter. The Hornets led by as a much as five points.
C’zavian Teasett’s fastbreak layup off a pass by John Hubbard with 2.6 seconds left sent Scotlandville into the second quarter with a 19-17 lead.
Young scored nine of his 11 first-half points in the second quarter to give Walker the advantage. The Wildcats made their first five shots. Young’s 3-pointer from the top of the key gave Walker a 30-23 lead with 3:16 remaining.
Despite making just 3 of 11 second-quarter shots, Scotlandville stayed close. Rayvon Smith’s 3-pointer from the right wing got the Hornets’ with two at 30-28 with 1:30 to go.
Gavin Harris, who finished with 16 points, converted a dunk off a turnover in the final seconds, giving Walker a 32-28 halftime lead.
McDonald and Teasett hit back-to-back 3-pointers in the third quarter to help the Hornets extend their lead. From there, four Scotlandville players took turns scoring. Hubbard was second among SHS’ double digit scorers with 12.
“We gave up too many second-chance opportunities in that third quarter,” Walker coach Anthony Schiro said. “I thought we played pretty well defensively. As the game went on, they made it tougher for us to score.”