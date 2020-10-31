DONALDSONVILLE — Bryce Leonard did not complete a lot of passes, but the Ascension Catholic quarterback made them count.
Leonard completed 7 of 10 passes for 190 yards and 2 touchdowns to help the sixth-ranked Bulldogs of Class 1A to run away with a 37-15 non-district win over Erath Friday night at Boutte Stadium.
Troy Cole had two catches for 88 yards and 1 TD for ACHS, while Khai Prean ran for 77 yards on 11 carries with two TDs.
CATHOLIC-PC 14, WELSH 13: In Welsh, quarterback Aiden Vosburg scored on a 1-yard run with 1:13 remaining and Cameron Decoteau booted the game-winning PAT for ninth-ranked CHSPC of Class 1A.
The Hornets ran for 240 yards, led by LSU commitment Matthew Langlois, who had 88 yards on 12 carries. Vosburg added 69 yards on 16 carries with the decisive TD in the nondistrict game.
EAST FELICIANA 40, CAPITOL 34: In Clinton, Capitol’s Jacoby Bellazar scored five TDs in the loss. The senior scored one rushing touchdown, had 106 receiving yards and two TDs, along with 242 return yards with two more TDs.
Ce’Von Holliday completed 14 of 23 yards for 165 yards, including the two TD passes for Bellazar.