Senior leadership is talked about so much there are times when it becomes a cliché. That was not the case for University High on Friday night.
Zaren James and Collin Coates combined to score 19 of the Cubs' 20 fourth-quarter points. It was just what U-High needed to escape with a 54-51 nondistrict road victory over Port Allen.
“I knew I had to move the ball and take good shots, which is something I did not do in the first half,” James said. “I had to calm down, play my game and get to the basket.”
James scored 11 of his team-high 18 points for Division II/Class 3A U-High (12-4) in the final quarter. Coates, who finished with 13, added eight in the fourth quarter.
U-High led much of the way and took a two-point lead into the fourth quarter. For a while, it looked like the Cubs would ease their way to the win.
Two baskets and a free throw by James ignited a run that staked U-High to a seven-point lead. Two free throws by Coates made it 46-39 at the 2:40 mark.
Back came Class 2A Port Allen (13-9). The Pelicans were led by Jordan Brooks’ game-high 20 points. He scored 10 fourth-quarter points. Elliot McQuillen added 14 and Aries Lewis had 10.
“I am proud of the way our guys compete,” Port Allen coach Dimario Jackson said. “We are without our leader Jalen Knox, who will miss the rest of the year with a knee injury. They are determined and they kept fighting tonight.”
U-High led by seven with 39 seconds left. Brooks made two free throws and completed an old-fashioned three-point play. That got the Pelicans within three at 50-47 just nine seconds later.
“This was a great matchup,” Coates said. “They are a long team. They pressed and challenged us all night.”
Port Allen was forced to foul, and U-High was in the double bonus. Coates made three of four free throws over the next 15 seconds as U-High held on.
The fourth quarter was a contrast to the first three in many ways. Port Allen led early but made just 4 of 14 shots from the field as U-High built a 15-8 lead.
Neither shot well in the second quarter, combining to make six of 27 shots from the field. A layup by Brooks just before the buzzer pulled Port Allen within three at 21-18 at halftime.
The lead changed hands seven times in the third quarter before a layup by James sent U-High into the fourth quarter with a 34-32 lead.
“We missed some layups, free throws and threes,” U-High coach Joe Spencer said. “We were lucky McQuillen had an off night shooting. We got just enough. Zaren and Collin pulled us through."