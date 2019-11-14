Madison Prep football coach Landry Williams watched as people crowded around LSU commitment Major Burns.
“You know, people are drawn to him,” Williams said of Burns. “He’s a good kid, very sincere. Every coach who came through here recruiting liked him.”
The Under All-America Game likes Burns, a defensive back, too. And now they have him. Burns received a commemorative jersey honoring his selection to play in the Under Armour All-America game set for Jan. 2 during a ceremony held at the school Thursday morning.
Can't see video below? Click here.
“This means so much to me … I’m just so very thankful and grateful for the opportunity,” Burns said. “It’s going to be great competition, great coaches and a great experience.”
Burns is the first Madison Prep football player to receive an All-America honor. Former LSU basketball standout Jarell Martin of the Orlando Magic played in the McDonald’s All-America game.
The 6-foot-2, 175-pound Burns committed to LSU in June. He is a four-star prospect and Louisiana’s No. 6 prospect in the class of 2020, according to 247sports. Though he is set to play defense in college, Burns also is a key part of Chargers’ offense, averaging 39.6 yards per catch. He is set to graduate in December so he can enroll at LSU in January.
“Major has a great support system with his mom and the rest of his family,” Williams said. “He is what we want to a Charger to be … respectful and humble. And he’s worked to earn everything he’s gotten.”
Fourth-seeded Madison Prep (9-1) takes a nine-game winning streak into its Class 3A playoff game against No. 29 North Webster. The teams meet at 7 p.m. Friday at Louisiana Leadership’s Doug Williams Stadium.