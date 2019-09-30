Class 5A
1, Catholic (4-0): No doubt about this one, especially after the District 5-5A Bears’ dominant performance in a win over Class 4A power Karr in Week 4. Up next is Class 4A No. 1 St. Thomas More in Lafayette.
2, East Ascension (3-1): Like Catholic, the 5-5A Spartans are coming off a dominant win over a Class 4A power from New Orleans, Warren Easton. A lot to like about the Spartans too.
3, Scotlandville (4-0) and Zachary (1-2): The Hornets of 4-5A have scored plenty of points and do have a quality win over Captain Shreve. There are challenges ahead, including 1A Southern Lab this week. Does it seem weird to see Zachary of 4-5A, the two-time defending 5A champion, below .500? Losses to East Ascension and national power Deerfield Beach, Fla., may just help this young team mature faster than some.
5, Live Oak (4-0), and Dutchtown (4-0): LOHS of 4-5A had an impressive road win at 2A power Kentwood, while Dutchtown of 5-5A seems to get stronger each week, including its Friday shutout of Vandebilt Catholic.
7, Central (4-0): The schedule for the 4-5A Wildcats has not been as challenging as those in past seasons. However, a Week 4 win over Southern Lab certainly elevates Central’s profile moving forward.
8, Walker (2-2): A win over Landry-Walker on the road is huge for the Wildcats of 4-5A, who have had to figure out roles at multiple positions.
9, St. Amant (2-2): The Gators of 5-5A also have been working to find the right chemistry and have an intriguing challenge in Class 3A Lutcher this week. The teams have a history that includes some prolific games.
10, Denham Springs (1-3): Last week’s loss to Assumption was another tough one for a team that is seeking ways to finish games. The Yellow Jackets need to figure some things out before 4-5A play begins.
On the outside looking in: Livonia (2-2), Plaquemine (1-3), St. Michael (2-2), Tara (2-2).
Class 3A and below
1, St. James (3-0): To say the Class 3A Wildcats of 9-3A have been impressive may be an understatement. A win over a Destrehan team ranked in the Class 5A LSWA top 10 last week was impressive.
2, University (2-2): Losses to teams ranked among the 5A/4A elite, Neville and Catholic, are not negatives for this team, which is why they are projected to win 7-3A
3, Madison Prep (3-1): A big win over Brusly in last week’s 7-3A opener is the latest feather in the cap of a team that has won three straight.
4, Southern Lab (2-2): The Kittens’ losses are to 3A Madison Prep and 5A Central. At times, we do forget this is a 1A team that had to replace some talented players because they set such a high bar with nondistrict competition, including a game at 5A Scotlandville this year.
5, Ascension Catholic (3-0): Another great 1A team. Only thing that puts the Bulldogs a tad lower on this list is the fact that Southern Lab’s schedule is tougher. ACHS has retooled nicely and has RB Jai Williams, who is one of the area’s top players regardless of class.
6, Parkview Baptist (3-1): The Eagles and University renew their rivalry in 7-3A Thursday night, which will provide another key measuring stick for PBS.
7, Baker (2-1): The Buffaloes are another solid 7-3A team. BHS rolled up 401 rushing yards behind its large offensive line and played good defense in a win over West Feliciana in Week 4.
8, East Feliciana (3-1) and The Dunham School (3-1): Two impressive District 7-2A teams. EFHS added a win over Westlake last week, while Dunham beat Hannan. Dunham hosts traditional power Kentwood this week.
10, Episcopal (3-1) and Lutcher (2-2): The 7-2A Knights continue to put up plenty of points, scoring 52 in a win over Pope John Paul II. Lutcher of 9-3A has scored 99 points in winning its last games.
On the outside looking in: Capitol (3-1), Catholic-PC (3-1), East Iberville (4-0), Mentorship Academy (2-2).