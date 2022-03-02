It was close the first two times District 7-3A rivals Brusly and Madison Prep played this season. Because the Chargers won both games, the percentages seemed to favor Brusly.
Fourth-seeded Madison Prep took care of percentages and much more in a 67-48 victory over top-seeded Brusly in Class 3A semifinal action at the Ochsner/LHSAA Nonselect Girls Basketball tournament on Wednesday.
“In the first half, we did what we needed to do keep it close,” Brusly’s Tia Anderson said. “They came out in the third quarter and threw a punch and we just didn’t get up from it.”
Madison Prep used a 28-11 third-quarter run to turn a one-point flip the game in their favor. Post player Lala Robinson and guard Allasia Washington combined for 15 third-quarter points for the defending 3A champion Chargers in the game played at SLU’s University Center.
Washington, an SLU signee, had a game-high 27 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Robinson added 16 points and a game-high 12 rebounds.
MPA advances to play the Wossman-Albany winner in the 3A final set for 5 p.m. Saturday. Anderson had 14 points to lead Brusly (29-5). Alayah Gedward added 12 for BHS.
“In the first half we struggled a bit. In the second half we came out with more intensity,” MPA coach Dwayne Hayes said. “We picked it up and the result was separation in the score. The way the guards played opened it up for the post players.”
There were five lead changes in the first quarter. Madison Prep used its height to get multiple shots, which ultimately led to a 49-35 rebounding advantage. MPA led 12-10 after one quarter.
The Chargers led by as much as five points in the second period. A jumper by Laila Clark gave Brusly a 25-24 lead with 1:11 left. A layup by Washington with four seconds to go gave MPA a 27-26 halftime lead.
Robinson and Tijanae Abbott both scored inside, while Washington made a series of running jumpers to power a 19-5 surge over a five-minute period.
Madison Prep made 57.1 percent of its shots in the third quarter (12 of 21) and 42 percent (29 of 69) for the game.
“We could not think about seeding … they were No. 1 and we were No. 4,” Washington said. “We just had to come out, play hard and play our role.”