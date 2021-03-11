LAKE CHARLES — Down one point heading into the fourth quarter of his last high school game, Madison Prep guard Kevon Shannon was hoping to find a way to ignite the Chargers.
Shannon found several as the Chargers found their groove on offense to pull away from St. Martinville with a 52-47 win in the Class 3A state championship game at Burton Coliseum.
Shannon scored four points, dished out four assists, grabbed three rebounds and made a steal in the final quarter to lead the Chargers to victory. He was named the game’s Most Valuable Player and finished with 14 points, six rebounds and six assists.
“I just wanted to be the spark for the team, to help us pick up our energy,” he said. “I just wanted to pull through and do what we needed to, just win.”
The Chargers were on the cusp of blowing the game open after halftime. Shannon opened the half with a baseline jumper and 3-pointer to give the Chargers a 31-22 lead a minute into the third. However, the Chargers started forcing shots from outside, leading to Tiger fast break opportunities. St. Martinville went on a 14-4 run over the final seven minutes of the quarter to go ahead 36-35.
“We started the third quarter on a run, went up by nine, then we became very perimeter and didn’t make any of them,” Chargers coach Jeff Jones said. “Those long missed threes ended up being transition baskets for them. In the fourth quarter we did a better job of executing and getting the ball inside..Shannon did what a senior point guard was supposed to do,close it out at the free throw line.”
A 3-pointer by Datayvious Gabriel early in the fourth gave St. Martinville the lead at 41-39, but Shannon went to work, finding Williams with a pass for a layup on the ensuing possession. He then rebounded a Tigers miss and found Percy Daniels with an alley-oop pass for a dunk. The plays started an 8-0 Madison Prep run that gave them the lead for good. Shannon scored one of the baskets and assisted on the other three. He finished the game with only one turnover, playing all 32 minutes.
Deziel Perkins led the Chargers with 15 points. Daniels had 10 points and 10 rebounds.
“This was an amazing game. St. Martinviille was definitely better than the 11th seed that they carried,” Jones said. “Gabriel and Jalen Mitchell are college basketball players and St. Martinville is a basketball-rich area. We knew with the momentum they were riding after beating Ville Platte and Sophie B. Wright on the road then beating Wossman (in the semifinals) that they wouldn’t be shell-shocked playing us. I’m just so proud of our young men and the way they preserved, stayed the course and executed down the stretch in the fourth quarter.”
Jones said the sting of last season’s last-second loss to Wossman in the semifinals spurred the Chargers.
“Our motto for this season was ‘Revenge Season,’ it was a motivational thing for us to push, not take shortcuts or days off and not take things for granted,” he said.. “We blew two defensive assignments in that Wossman game (a 2020 semifinal loss) when a guy drove down the court and hit a floater. It helped us focus. These guys didn’t miss a thing. They took every challenge that I gave them. They deserve this.”
Gabriel led St. Martinville with 17 points. Mitchell added 10.
Tigers head coach Ihmaru Jones said the Tigers couldn’t connect down the stretch. St. Martinville shot 3 of 15 from the floor in the fourth quarter.
“I was waiting for that big shot to come, I was going to call a timeout, calm us down and hold the ball,” he said. “We just never got that shot to drop. It was a great season and I am so happy that the kids got to experience this, got to play on the big stage. They did a good job in the fourth quarter, they were able to get the ball to Daniels inside.”