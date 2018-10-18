Plaquemine ran the ball and kept running the ball until all that was left to do was hand the ball to the referee after a touchdown.
The Green Devils (6-2, 3-0 district 6-4A) totaled 329 yards rushing in a 38-7 win over St. Michael. Plaquemine’s success started early with a big return by Dallas Ropati to St. Michael’s 20 on the opening kickoff. Three running plays later, Earl Young scored from the 1-yard line.
On Plaquemine’s next drive, St. Michael’s Jaren Reimonenq jumped Herb Thomas’ pass and returned the interception close to midfield. St. Michael relied on running back Chris Sehring to get into the red zone, but on third-and-4 at the 12, Sehring fumbled and Plaquemine recovered. It was the first of St. Michael’s three red-zone fumbles.
“We shot ourselves in the foot all night,” St. Michael coach Joey Sanchez said. “It didn’t help we couldn’t stop them a whole bunch, but that’s a good team over there — very athletic, very deep, got a lot of talent. So they had a lot to do with our mistakes.”
Plaquemine’s Thialan Favroth punished St. Michael (4-4, 1-2) on the next drive. He had two carries for 57 yards, and then quarterback Herb Thomas tossed up a jump-ball to Dontavyion Wicks, who muscled his way for a 23-yard touchdown.
Thomas continued his assault on St. Michael’s defense the next drive. He found Troy Washington behind the defense for a 27-yard gain, and then four plays later Thomas finished the drive off with a rushing touchdown.
Plaquemine’s defense held St. Michael to a three-and-out, and on the ensuing punt, punter Connor Badeaux’s knee hit the turf as he tried to pick up a low snap. Plaquemine was up 21-0 and had the ball on St. Michael’s 10, but Badeaux, who was outstanding on defense for St. Michael, intercepted Thomas in the end zone.
Badeaux’s interception only temporarily halted Plaquemine’s onslaught on the ground.
Young added a second rushing touchdown on the ground, this time from 38 yards, on the Green Devil’s first possession of the second half. Young finished with eight carries for 83 yards and two touchdowns.
Then late in the third quarter, Wicks lined up as the quarterback and scored a 29-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 35-0.
Sanchez said the variety of options in Plaquemine’s Wing-T offense made them hard to defend. The pressure Plaquemine’s offense created spread to its defense. They held St. Michael to 215 yards.
St. Michael’s lone score came after a botched snap was recovered by Taylor Marcello in the end zone.
“St. Michael was executing well on offense, but we had some big plays, and we were able to take control of the game,” Plaquemine coach Paul Distefano said.
“End of the day, I’m happy we won, moving on to Woodlawn next week.”