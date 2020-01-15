The rumble of people making their way out of the bleachers at Baton Rouge Community College resonated with Scotlandville boys basketball coach Carlos Sample. And me too.
Not your typical setting for a postgame interview to be sure. But as he stood outside the locker room after the Hornets’ 50-40 win over Scotlandville Saturday night at BRCC, Sample nodded his head and smiled.
“Only these two teams … and it’s every year,” Sample said. “These are the two premier programs in Baton Rouge. I think we’re the only ones who can do something like this and get this many people to come out.”
I would stop just short of calling it a standing room only crowd for the annual nondistrict game between the Hornets and MPA. I believe there were seats available if you wanted to climb close to the top of BRCC’s 2,700-seat Bonne Sante Wellness Center. It was easier for those arriving fashionably late it was easier to hang out near the doors.
After all, it was closer to the court. This game did not go down to the wire like the match-up a year ago when Scotlandville won on a buzzer-beater.
But to draw that many people to watch a game that didn’t involve some kind of championship says plenty about the two teams and high school basketball in the Baton Rouge area. Neither school's gym was big enough for this one.
Reciting the accomplishments of the schoolsseems a bit cliché, but worth noting. Class 5A Scotlandville has 10 straight title-game appearances and six LHSAA titles over the last decade. A decade ago, Madison Prep was not a high school.
Madison Prep of 3A has won five consecutive titles in three different classifications as its enrollment has grown. The Chargers have LHSAA titles in four different LHSAA classifications.
As notable as those feats are, there is more to it than those two schools, LHSAA titles and one basketball game. LSU reinforced the fact and that Baton Rouge is a football town with its National Championship Game win Monday night.
What the Tigers have transcends one city. It engulfs the state of Louisiana and beyond. Truth be told, Baton Rouge has always been a basketball town in its own high school basketball way. There have always been great teams through the years, starting with the likes of Istrouma and Baton Rouge High. Then have been so many others — Redemptorist, Southern Lab and Glen Oaks — just to name a few.
Since I joined The Advocate in 1990, the 2008-09 season was the only year when Baton Rouge had no teams in the title games at the LHSAA tourney. Yes, basketball here is always good. Sure, everybody in Baton Rouge is up for a great football game, whether it is in Tiger Stadium or some other site. But when football season is over, fans do come out to high school basketball games. The Scotlandville-MPA game is just one example.
Across the river at Brusly High last Friday, the gym was locked down at 6:30 p.m., well before the varsity game between Westside rivals Brusly and Port Allen. The Dunham School traveled to University High and both coaches wondered what the crowd would be like, given the fact that the two schools are no longer district rivals and it was 72 hours from the Clemson-LSU game. The stands were nearly full, including a significant student section for U-High.
I know the basketball purists are saying, “It’s just basketball.” Guess, what, it’s awfully good.
Names and games
On a related note, The Advocate loves it when local/area schools report basketball, soccer, wrestling and track results. And by results, I don’t just mean the final score.
Most weeknights we have folks standing by eager to process full basketball boxscores that include score by quarter, scoring, 3-pointers, etc., and soccer goals scored and saves. We thank those who already submit their information and ask others to do so.
And when you do call (225) 383-1111 with scores or email them to sports@theadvocate.com, don’t forget to include first and last names for both teams. It's part of the story too.