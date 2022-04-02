Move on, continue to live and learn. The simple mantra has served Southern Lab coach Harold Boudreaux well. So well, that Boudreaux led the Kittens to a Division IV title, the school’s first in boys basketball since 2005.
Now the former LSU player has been selected as boys Coach of the Year on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 1A All-State team selected by a statewide panel of sportswriters.
“I’ve had some ups and downs, but the thing that has never been in question is my passion for coaching basketball and helping young men grow into people men, not just ballplayers,” Boudreaux said. “Even during the year I had to sit out, I stayed involved coaching AAU and doing whatever I could.
“I am so thankful for the coaching mentors I have had in Denny Wright and Harvey Adger. And now to have a chance to coach my son and win a title. … It really is the greatest blessing.”
Boudreaux approached the semifinals and final with a simple approach. He did not want to over coach in his first season at Southern Lab. The Kittens finished 29-4, including a win over Calvary Baptist in the Division IV title game.
North Central’s Ya’jaia Goudeau and Calvary Baptist’s La’Bree Williams Jr. claimed the Outstanding Player honors on the 1A squad.
Goudeau led the Canes to a 23-9 record and their fifth title game appearance in nine seasons by averaging 27.6 points, eight assists, seven steals and six rebounds for the 1A runner-up.
Williams guided the Cavaliers to their third straight Division IV championship game and posted averages of 24 points, 12 rebounds, 4.5 blocks for the finalists along with a 24-8 record.
Northwood-Lena’s Lashonda Cooper was selected as the 1A girls Coach of the Year.
Cooper, who took over a losing Northwood program six years ago, coached the Gators to their first title. Boudreaux’s son, 6-foot-7 junior Tyler Ringgold, made the first team after averaging 20.2 points, 12.3 rebounds. 3.3 blocks and 2.0 steals per game.
The Southern Lab girls also had breakout, winning a Division IV title of their own. Freshman standing Shailia Forman of SLHS earned first-team LSWA honors. Kittens’ coach Quianna Chaney also was the considered for the 1A girls Coach of the Year award.
Two other local players, White Castle’s Jalan Washington (first team) and Demarco Harry of Ascension Catholic (second team), also made the boys squad.
LSWA CLASS 1A ALL-STATE CHARTS
BOYS
First team
Player School Ht. Cl Avg.
Deion Ware Hamilton Christian 6-2 Jr. 17.0
Tyler Ringgold Southern Lab 6-7 Jr. 20.2
Jalan Washington White Castle 6-2 Jr. 18.0
Reginald Stoner North Central 6-1 Sr. 23.4
La’Bree Williams Jr. Calvary 6-6 Sr. 24.0
Second team
Player School Ht. Cl Avg.
Omarion Layssard Northwood-Lena 6-1 Jr. 21.9
De’Vion Lavergne North Central 6-3 Jr. 21.6
Tyler Smith Central Catholic 5-9 Sr. 22.4
Demarco Harry Ascension Catholic 6-0 Sr. 22.7
Dmitry Payne Lincoln Prep 5-11 Sr. 16.0
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: LA’BREE WILLIAMS JR., CALVARY BAPTIST
COACH OF THE YEAR: HAROLD BOUDREAUX, SOUTHERN LAB
Honorable mention
Mason Russell, Hamilton Christian; Riley Rodriguez, Hanson; Bralyn Mayfield, Lincoln Prep; Blayne Copper, Grand Lake; Tyler Darbonne, Sacred Heart-Ville Platte; Demarcus Jack, Elton; Jarren Curry, Southern Lab; Dane Percy, Delhi; Eric Washington, Delhi; Prentice Britton, Tensas; Jonathan Barron, Northwood-Lena; Alex Broussard, Vermilion Catholic; D.J. Lewis, Central Catholic; Diamond Bourgeois, Centerville; D'anthony Kimble, Homer; Javion Abney, Arcadia; Jakelan Dagley, Logansport; Martin McDowell, Calvary Baptist; Jordan Trahan, Metairie Park Country Day.
GIRLS
First team
Player School Ht. Cl Avg.
Na’kiyah Allen Northwood-Lena 5-11 Jr. 17.0
Shaila Forman Southern Lab 5-10 Fr. 18.0
Ya’Jaia Goudeau North Central 5-10 Sr. 27.6
Sarah Adams Cedar Creek 5-7 Sr. 21.0
Avery Hopkins Ouachita Christian 5-7 Sr. 18.0
Second team
Player School Ht. Cl Avg.
Rhianna Battles Northwood-Lena 5-5 So. 10.0
Katlynn Harrison North Central 5-11 Sr. 16.2
J’Nyria Kelly St. John 5-8 Sr. 19.3
Kylar Coleman St. Martin’s 5-9 Sr. 15.0
MiKiyiah Olivier Highland Baptist 5-2 So. 18.0
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: YA’JAIA GOUDEAU, NORTH CENTRAL
COACH OF THE YEAR: LASHONDA COOPER, NORTHWOOD-LENA
Honorable mention
Janara Kirts, Montgomery; Asia Patin, Southern Lab; Jayden Ellerman, Ouachita Christian; Mackenzie Lipa, Ouachita Christian; Laurielle Bias, Central Catholic; Hannah Burr, Merryville; Chiquita Williams, White Castle; Madison Alcerro, Southern Lab; Samantha Johnson, Merryville.