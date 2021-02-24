A self-reported violation has taken Southern Lab out of the LHSAA’s Division IV boys basketball playoffs.

Southern Lab headmaster Herman Brister Jr. said the school found that one of its players was ineligible Tuesday, the day after the LHSAA released its playoff brackets.

“In life, there are rules you have to follow and consequences you have to face,” Brister said. “This is something I wish we would have caught sooner, but we did not. We turned it in (to the LHSAA) yesterday.

“I hate it for our kids, especially our seniors. You want those guys to go out with the chance to go as far as they can and decide their own fate. They won’t have that chance.”

The fourth-seeded Kittens (18-9) were scheduled to play No. 13 St. Edmund (15-12) in a regional-round playoff game at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Southern University's F.G. Clark Activity Center before the discovery of the ineligible player.

St. Edmund now receives a bye to the quarterfinal round and will face the Country Day-Westminster Christian winner in the quarterfinals.

Southern Lab becomes the third boys basketball school removed from the LHSAA's playoff picture by ineligible player issues over the last week. Two Class 4A schools, defending champion Peabody of Alexandria and Opelousas, were ordered to forfeit multiple games in advance of the LHSAA’s release of its brackets Monday. Brister said he believes Southern Lab will forfeit four games.

Southern Lab has one of Louisiana’s most storied boys basketball programs with a record 29 LHSAA tourney appearances, 15 titles and four runner-up finishes.

The Kittens were most recently the Class 1A runner-up in 2016 and Division IV in 2017. The Kittens advanced to the tournament semifinals in 2018.

