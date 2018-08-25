Joshua Parker ran for 90 yards on 16 carries to help lead Catholic High past host Walker 24-7 at the Neighbors Federal Credit Union Jamboree on Friday night in Walker.
The Bears’ ground game wore down Walker's smaller defensive front. Parker scored on a 10-yard run with 3:16 left that extended a 10-7 lead to 17-7.
Catholic scored on three second-half possessions. Walker had two big plays — one that went for a touchdown and the other that did not.
The Wildcats missed a chance to go up 7-0 in the first half when senior BJ Lockhart, lined up as a Wildcat quarterback, ran 54 yards to the end zone. The play was nullified by a holding penalty.
But another big play followed. After an acrobatic interception by Walker cornerback Kolby Moncreeb with 33 seconds to play in the first half, junior receiver Jalen Cook tied it at 7-7 taking a bubble screen pass 89 yards for a TD. All three of Catholic’s second-half possessions led to touchdowns.
CENTRAL 14, ST. AMANT 7: Quarterback Sam Kenerson accounted for 170 yards of offense to pace Central at the Hughes Insurance/Duckroost Jamboree at St. Amant.
Kenerson completed 5 of 10 passes for 103 yards, including a 58-yard game-winning TD pass from Destin Franklin on the final play. Kenerson also ran for 67 yards on 8 carries.
PLAQUEMINE 28, BRUSLY 0: The Herb Thomas to Dontavion Wicks connection accounted for two touchdowns for host PHS at the Plaquemine Jamboree.
Thomas was 3-for-3 for 136 yards and the two TDs. Thomas’ 34-yard TD pass to Wicks opened the scoring. The duo connected on a 93-yard scoring play that gave the Green Devils a 21-0 halftime lead. Christian Jenkins had nine tackles for the Plaquemine defense.
LIVE OAK 14, FONTAINEBLEAU 0: Two second-half possessions yielded two TDs for host LOHS at the Allstar Automotive Group Jamboree.
Kee Hawkins finished with 56 yards on 10 carries for the Eagles of District 4-5A. MJ Hughes added 27 yards on 7 carries.
DUNHAM 26, CECILIA 14: Derek Stingley Jr. caught two passes for 163 yards and two TDs for the Tigers in their win at Lafayette’s Kiwanis Jamboree. One of Stingley’s TD catches covered 97 yards.