Power of 3 and 3A
Five local/area districts have three teams remaining in Friday’s second round/quarterfinal playoff round — Districts 4-5A, 5-5A, 7-3A, 9-3A and 8-2A. Of the group, District 7-3A has four teams remaining with Brusly, Madison Prep, Parkview Baptist and University High. Combined with 9-3A, which has Donaldsonville, Lutcher and St. James, seven area Class 3A teams are in action.
Veering up on defense
The spread is still an offensive preference for many high schools. However, Central, East Ascension and Scotlandville face tradition-based veer offenses this week. Acadiana and John Curtis are considered to be Louisiana top veer programs. Also notable is West Monroe’s return to the veer offense after dabbling in other offensive sets for a few years.
Same schools, new sport
The football connection is new for No. 5 Lafayette Christian and fourth-seeded Episcopal in Division III, but there should be a sense of familiarity for the two schools. It was a split decision last year when the schools met in the Division III semifinals for boys/girls basketball. Episcopal won the boys game; LCA won the girls game.
Speaking of No. 1
“We are excited about the challenge and we understand what we facing. Calvary’s only losses are to two 5A teams, Byrd and Acadiana. They are a well-oiled machine and we have to execute what we do and not give up big plays.”
Catholic-Pointe Coupee coach David Simoneaux on top-seeded Calvary Baptist of Division IV