The Seimone Augustus file

• Birthplace: Baton Rouge

• Birthdate: April 30, 1984 (37 years, 14 days)

• Ht.: 6-0

HIGH SCHOOL

Capitol High (1998-2002)

• Career stats: 24.8 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 4.0 blocks (145 games)

• Playoffs: State champions, Class 4A (2001, 2002); Sweet 16 appearances (1999, 2000, 2001, 2002)

• Honors: Miss Basketball (2001, 2002), Class 4A MVP (1999, 2000, 2001, 2002), Parade All-American (2001, 2002), McDonald’s All-American (2002)

• Lagniappe: Led Capitol to a 138-7 record with a 52-game winning streak to end her career. … Inducted into the National Federation of High Schools National Hall of Fame (2019) and Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame (2018). … Is one of just two Louisiana girls basketball players in the NFHS Hall along with Kim Mulkey. ... Appeared on SI for Kids cover in 1999.

COLLEGE

LSU (2002-06)

• Career stats: 19.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 54.4% FGs, 84.7% FTs (140 games)

• Final Fours: 3 (2004, 2005, 2006)

• Honors: Kodak All-American (2004, 2005, 2006), AP Player of the Year (2005, 2006), Naismith Player of the Year (2005, 2006), Wade Trophy (2005, 2006), Wooden Award (2005, 2006), USBWA Player of the Year (2005), Honda Sports Award (2005, 2006), Lowe’s Senior C.L.A.S.S. Award (2006)

• Lagniappe: Jersey No. 33 retired by LSU, Jan. 24, 2010; she's the only female athlete in school history to have that honor. … Scored in double digits in 132 of 140 games, an NCAA record. … Led LSU to a 121-19 record in four seasons.

PROFESSIONAL

WNBA (2006-2020)

• Draft: No. 1 overall pick (2006 by Minnesota Lynx)

• Teams: Minnesota Lynx (2006-19), Los Angeles Sparks (2020)

• WNBA champion: (2011, 2013, 2015, 2017)

• Career stats: 15.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 48.0% FGs, 85.8% FTs (391 games)

• All-Star games: 8 (2006, 2007, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018)

• Honors: All-Rookie team (2006), Rookie of the Year (2006), Finals MVP (2011), All-WNBA first-team (2012)

• Lagniappe: Averaged in double figures in first 13 seasons with a career-high of 22.6 points per game in 2007. … Poured in a career-high 39 points, scoring half of her team’s points in a 78-73 win over the Sacramento Monarchs on July 29, 2007. … Also averaged 15.5 points and 3.8 rebounds in 58 career playoff games.

Europe (2006-16)

• Highlights: EuroCup MVP (2009), EuroCop winner (2008, 2009), Turkish Cup (2009)

U.S. NATIONAL TEAMS

• Olympic Games: 2008, Beijing (gold); 2012, London (gold); 2016, Rio de Jainero (gold)

• World championships: 2014, Turkey (gold); 2006, Brazil (bronze)

• World University Games: 2005, Turkey (gold)

Compiled by Sheldon Mickles and Robin Fambrough