Three games with four area teams will make the second semifinal day the busiest for Baton Rouge at the LHSAA's Girls Basketball tournament.
Two Tuesday games are set for SLU’s University Center. One will be played at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles.
“I have always considered coach (Vanessa) Taylor to be a mentor,” East Iberville coach Mark Temple said. “They have one of the best scorers in 1A who has played on my AAU team in the summer.
“North Central will mix up what they do on defense. We will have to be aware of that and handle whatever they throw at us.”
Temple’s top-seeded Tigers (23-6) take on No. 4 North Central (15-8) in the second of two Class 1A semifinals set for 2:30 p.m. at SLU.
Semifinals set for 5 p.m. at each site feature three local teams. Two-time defending Division II champion Liberty (21-6), a No. 3 seed, plays second-seeded Ursuline (20-6) at 5 p.m. at Burton. The teams met in the title game three years ago and in the semifinals the last two years.
Meanwhile, District 7-3A rivals collide at 5 p.m. at SLU with top-seeded Madison Prep (18-6) taking on No. 4 Brusly (28-9). The Chargers edged BHS 49-48 in January.
“The first time we played it was a one-point game and I anticipate another good game,” Brusly coach Shawn Bradford said. “It is very exciting for us to be in this situation. This is a young team. We hope this is the start of good things for several years.”
Brusly is the breakout team in the group. The Panthers are making their first tourney appearance since 1994.
MPA won a 2A title in Hammond in 2018 and has been in the tourney every year since 2016, including a semifinal appearance a year ago.
“If we execute and do the things we are supposed to do … we can be successful,” MPA coach Dwayne Hayes said. “In games like this it can come down to who has the better game.”
The Liberty-Ursuline game features most intrigue. The lineups and top performers for both teams have changed.
“I certainly think this group is blossoming and coming into their own,” Liberty coach Valencia Wilson said. “Some people think Haley Franklin is our only player. They feel like they have something to prove.
“Ursuline is a different team. They have a guard (Tyrielle Williams) who is impressive. We take no team lightly and look forward to the challenge.”
Names to know
Franklin leads Liberty with a 20.1 scoring average, while Williams also averages 20 a game for Ursuline.
Armani Gordon, Destiny Riley and Ty Mosby have helped power East Iberville’s playoff run. Ya’Jaia Goudeau averages 28.3 points a game for North Central.
Brusly’s Tia Anderson (16 points, 10 rebounds) and MPA’s Allasia Washington (17 points, 5 assists) lead their teams.