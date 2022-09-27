The LHSAA website now lists last Friday’s Northside at McKinley football game as a double forfeit as its investigation of a large scale fight between the teams continues.
LHSAA assistant executive director Lee Sanders acknowledged the double-forfeit and said via text, “We continue to communicate with both schools about this incident.”
The nondistrict game was halted with 11:15 remaining in the first half by contest officials. Northside coach John Simmons said the fight broke out after the Vikings tackled a McKinley player near the McKinley sideline.
Administrators, coaches for both teams and law enforcement worked to restore order. But it was determined that the game could not resume based on what had transpired.