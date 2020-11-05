Volleyball playoffs
Area results
Wednesday’s matches
Division I
(2) Mount Carmel 3, (31) Denham Springs 0, 25-9, 25-5, 25-8
(6) St. Amant 3, (27) Hammond 0, 25-13, 25-10, 25-21
(14) H.L. Bourgeois 3, Ponchatoula 0, 25-16, 25-19, 25-15
(8) Sulphur 3, (25) Hahnville 0, 25-22, 25-8, 25-9
Division II
(15) Breaux Bridge 3, (18) McKinley 1, 25-15, 25-20, 23-25, 25-16
(10) Madison Prep 3, (23) George Washington Carver 0, 25-9, 25-21, 25-15
(9) Liberty 3, (24) West Ouachita 0, 25-4, 25-11, 25-18
(3) Academy of Our Lady 3, (30) Plaquemine 0, 25-7, 25-10, 25-8
(7) Beau Chene 3, (26) Caddo Magnet 0, 25-9, 25-16, 25-6
(27) South Terrebonne 3, (6) Assumption, Forfeit
Division III
(14) Brusly 3, (19) Eunice 0, 25-16, 25-9, 25-18
(2) St. Michael 3, (31) David Thibodaux 0, 25-19, 25-6, 25-11
(15) Church Point 3, (18) West Feliciana 1, 29-31, 25-20, 25-12, 27-25
(5) Lutcher 3, (28) Loranger 0, 25-10, 25-11, 25-15
(1) E.D. White 3, (32) Mentorship 0
Division IV
(1) Parkview Baptist 3, (32) Donaldsonville 0, 25-11, 25-10, 25-8
(15) University 3, (18) Pine 0, 25-15, 25-11, 25-11
(14) Patrick Taylor 3, (19) Port Allen 0, 25-14, 25-15, 25-17
(12) Episcopal 3, (21) McDonogh No. 35 0, 25-12, 25-17, 25-13
(9) The Dunham School 3, (24) Delcambre 0, 25-13, 25-14, 25-16
(6) Catholic High New Iberia 3, (27) Springfield 0, 25-13, 25-10, 25-13
Division V
(5) Catholic High-PC 3, (28) First Baptist Christian 0, 25-13, 25-14, 25-13
(15) Northlake Christian 3, (18) East Iberville 0, 25-8, 25-12, 25-13
(20) Central Private 3, (13) Crescent City 1, 17-25, 25-22, 25-23, 25-22
Thursday’s matches
Division I
(5) Dutchtown 3, (28) Sam Houston 0, 25-18, 25-18, 25-13
(24) Baton Rouge High (8-10) at (9) Acadiana (18-4), 5 p.m.
Football
Week 6 scores, schedule
Games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise listed.
Thursday’s scores
Class 5A/4A
Livonia 18, Central Private 7
Class 3A and below
University 28, Madison Prep 12
Glen Oaks 32, Baker 14
West Feliciana 26, Mentorship Academy 0
Thrive Academy (6-1A) vs. Southern Lab (6-1A) at Mumford Stadium
Statewide
Cecilia 31, Opelousas 7
Central Catholic 41, Covenant Christian 6
De La Salle 41, Haynes 0
Grand Lake 47, Gueydan 6
New Iberia Catholic 69, Houma Christian 0
Friday’s games
Class 5A/4A
Central (4-5A) at Walker (4-5A)
Denham Springs (4-5A) at Live Oak (4-5A)
Catholic vs. Ruston at Grambling
Dutchtown (5-5A) at McKinley (5-5A)
Woodlawn (5-5A) at East Ascension (5-5A), ccd.
Broadmoor (7-4A) at Belaire (7-4A)
Plaquemine (7-4A) at Istrouma (7-4A)
Tara (7-4A) vs. St. Michael (7-3A) at Olympia Stadium
Classes 3A and below
Brusly (7-3A) at Parkview Baptist (7-3A)
Albany (8-3A) at Loranger (8-3A)
E.D. White (9-3A) at Lutcher (9-3A)
Patterson (9-3A) vs. Donaldsonville (9-3A) at Boutte Stadium-Donaldsonville
St. James (9-3A) at Berwick (9-3A)
East Feliciana (8-2A) vs. The Dunham School (8-2A) at Dunham’s Chapel on the Oaks Stadium
Episcopal (8-2A) at Northeast (8-2A)
Port Allen (8-2A) vs. Capitol (8-2A) at Memorial Stadium
Westminster Christian (5-1A) vs. Catholic-PC at NRG Field-New Roads
Ascension Catholic (7-1A) at East Iberville (7-1A)
Ascension Christian (7-1A) at White Castle (7-1A)
St. John (7-1A) at Slaughter Community Charter (6-1A)
Saturday’s games
Class 5A/4A
Zachary (4-5A) vs. Scotlandville (4-5A) at Southern’s Mumford Stadium, 3 p.m.
(3) St. Joseph’s Academy 3, (30) Chapelle 0, 25-15, 25-15, 25-20
(17) Chalmette 3 (16) Central-BR 2, 19-25, 25-12, 21-25, 25-23 and 15-7.
(1) Dominican 3, (32) Benton 0, 25-7, 25-13, 25-9