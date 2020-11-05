BR.uhighmadisonprep.110620._03_mw.JPG
University High wide receiver Keilen Ross (3) celebrates scoring a touchdown with wideout Trevor Evans (5) against Madison Prep on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Olympia Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.

 PHOTO BY MORGAN WERTHER

Volleyball playoffs

Area results

Wednesday’s matches

Division I

(2) Mount Carmel 3, (31) Denham Springs 0, 25-9, 25-5, 25-8

(6) St. Amant 3, (27) Hammond 0, 25-13, 25-10, 25-21

(14) H.L. Bourgeois 3, Ponchatoula 0, 25-16, 25-19, 25-15

(8) Sulphur 3, (25) Hahnville 0, 25-22, 25-8, 25-9

Division II

(15) Breaux Bridge 3, (18) McKinley 1, 25-15, 25-20, 23-25, 25-16

(10) Madison Prep 3, (23) George Washington Carver 0, 25-9, 25-21, 25-15

(9) Liberty 3, (24) West Ouachita 0, 25-4, 25-11, 25-18

(3) Academy of Our Lady 3, (30) Plaquemine 0, 25-7, 25-10, 25-8

(7) Beau Chene 3, (26) Caddo Magnet 0, 25-9, 25-16, 25-6

(27) South Terrebonne 3, (6) Assumption, Forfeit

Division III

(14) Brusly 3, (19) Eunice 0, 25-16, 25-9, 25-18

(2) St. Michael 3, (31) David Thibodaux 0, 25-19, 25-6, 25-11

(15) Church Point 3, (18) West Feliciana 1, 29-31, 25-20, 25-12, 27-25

(5) Lutcher 3, (28) Loranger 0, 25-10, 25-11, 25-15

(1) E.D. White 3, (32) Mentorship 0

Division IV

(1) Parkview Baptist 3, (32) Donaldsonville 0, 25-11, 25-10, 25-8

(15) University 3, (18) Pine 0, 25-15, 25-11, 25-11

(14) Patrick Taylor 3, (19) Port Allen 0, 25-14, 25-15, 25-17

(12) Episcopal 3, (21) McDonogh No. 35 0, 25-12, 25-17, 25-13

(9) The Dunham School 3, (24) Delcambre 0, 25-13, 25-14, 25-16

(6) Catholic High New Iberia 3, (27) Springfield 0, 25-13, 25-10, 25-13

Division V

(5) Catholic High-PC 3, (28) First Baptist Christian 0, 25-13, 25-14, 25-13

(15) Northlake Christian 3, (18) East Iberville 0, 25-8, 25-12, 25-13

(20) Central Private 3, (13) Crescent City 1, 17-25, 25-22, 25-23, 25-22

Thursday’s matches

Division I

(5) Dutchtown 3, (28) Sam Houston 0, 25-18, 25-18, 25-13

(24) Baton Rouge High (8-10) at (9) Acadiana (18-4), 5 p.m.

Football

Week 6 scores, schedule

Games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise listed.

Thursday’s scores

Class 5A/4A

Livonia 18, Central Private 7

Class 3A and below

University 28, Madison Prep 12

Glen Oaks 32, Baker 14

West Feliciana 26, Mentorship Academy 0

Thrive Academy (6-1A) vs. Southern Lab (6-1A) at Mumford Stadium

Statewide

Cecilia 31, Opelousas 7

Central Catholic 41, Covenant Christian 6

De La Salle 41, Haynes 0

Grand Lake 47, Gueydan 6

New Iberia Catholic 69, Houma Christian 0

Friday’s games

Class 5A/4A

Central (4-5A) at Walker (4-5A)

Denham Springs (4-5A) at Live Oak (4-5A)

Catholic vs. Ruston at Grambling

Dutchtown (5-5A) at McKinley (5-5A)

Woodlawn (5-5A) at East Ascension (5-5A), ccd.

Broadmoor (7-4A) at Belaire (7-4A)

Plaquemine (7-4A) at Istrouma (7-4A)

Tara (7-4A) vs. St. Michael (7-3A) at Olympia Stadium

Classes 3A and below

Brusly (7-3A) at Parkview Baptist (7-3A)

Albany (8-3A) at Loranger (8-3A)

E.D. White (9-3A) at Lutcher (9-3A)

Patterson (9-3A) vs. Donaldsonville (9-3A) at Boutte Stadium-Donaldsonville

St. James (9-3A) at Berwick (9-3A)

East Feliciana (8-2A) vs. The Dunham School (8-2A) at Dunham’s Chapel on the Oaks Stadium

Episcopal (8-2A) at Northeast (8-2A)

Port Allen (8-2A) vs. Capitol (8-2A) at Memorial Stadium

Westminster Christian (5-1A) vs. Catholic-PC at NRG Field-New Roads

Ascension Catholic (7-1A) at East Iberville (7-1A)

Ascension Christian (7-1A) at White Castle (7-1A)

St. John (7-1A) at Slaughter Community Charter (6-1A)

Saturday’s games

Class 5A/4A

Zachary (4-5A) vs. Scotlandville (4-5A) at Southern’s Mumford Stadium, 3 p.m.

(3) St. Joseph’s Academy 3, (30) Chapelle 0, 25-15, 25-15, 25-20

(17) Chalmette 3 (16) Central-BR 2, 19-25, 25-12, 21-25, 25-23 and 15-7.

(1) Dominican 3, (32) Benton 0, 25-7, 25-13, 25-9

