Most swimming records are destined to fall. Three of the four records broken at Capital City Swim League Championships dated to the 1990s.
The string of CCSL titles by Catholic High and St. Joseph’s Academy continued. The Bears won their 29th boys title in a row, while SJA won their 19th consecutive girls crown Sunday at the Crawfish Aquatics pool.
It was fast and furious from the start with Jolee Liles of Parkview Baptist and David Boylan of East Ascension shattering records during the first 15 minutes. The LSU commitments broke two records each and were voted the Outstanding Swimmers of the meet.
Both records Liles broke were set in the 1990s by former PBS star Shelly Ripple, who earned All-American honors at Stanford. Liles won the 200-yard freestyle in 1 minute, 49.16 seconds and the 100 butterfly in 55.40 seconds.
Boylan won the 200 individual medley in 1:51.30 and took down the oldest existing CCSL record by winning his 100 butterfly race in 50.60. The previous record of 50.90 was set in 1991 by Baton Rouge High’s Daniel Huang. Yes, Catholic and St. Joseph’s posted impressive team totals yet again.
“We talked about what we needed to do Friday,” Catholic coach Doug Logsdon said. “They came out and swam great yesterday in prelims and were even better today. We had contributions from multiple guys, and we won 6 of the 11 events. A lot of other guys scored in the top 8 or 16.”
Catholic scored 568 points and won all three relays. Mason Nyboer (500 freestyle), Harrison Say (100 backstroke) and Mitchell Gillem (50 freestyle) won individual events for the Bears. Dutchtown, led by double winner Zachary Babin, was second at 236½, Episcopal (191) grabbed third, 1½ points ahead of University (189½).
SJA tallied 468 points and won two of three relays. Julia Brinson (50 freestyle) and CeCe Wirth (500 freestyle) won events for the Redstickers.
“What a great meet … you had so many good races, especially the relays. Those records were incredible,” St. Joseph’s coach Becca Gilbert said. “Everybody on our team has a job at city, whether it involves swimming events or cheering. The girls got it done.”
Babin, who won the 200 and 100 freestyles, was one of two other impressive double winners. Parkview’s Rylee Moore won the girls 200 IM and 100 backstroke.
“David Boylan and Zach Babin really brought it today,” Catholic’s Daniel Woodruff said. “They inspired us to raise our swims to another level. It was so much fun.”
Amanda Andrews, who anchored SJA’s come-from-behind wins in the 200 and 400 freestyle relays, added, “When I dove in, I believed we could do it and knew I would do whatever I had to do.”
Liles and Boylan took their day stroke by stroke.
“Prelims yesterday were a little rough,” Liles said. “I trusted my training.”
“I trusted my training too and pushed through,” Boylan noted.