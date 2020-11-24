Statistics provided by schools
Class 5A/4A
Rushing
85-936, Dylan Sampson, Dutchtown, 10 TDs
110-763, Pierce Patterson, Central, 8 TDs
78-746, Marlon Gunn Jr., Scotlandville, 5 TDs
64-606, Chance Williams, Scotlandville, 4 TDs
112-575, Rayshawn Simmons, Walker, 8 TDs
71-549, Connor Wisham, Zachary, 12 TDs
55-523, Corey Singleton, Catholic, 5 TDs
Passing
1,089, Cole Poirrier, St. Amant, 6-111-4, 13 TDs
1,041, C’Zavian Teasett, Scotlandville, 77-137-3, 14 TDs
1,026, Avery Walker, Livonia, 69-139-4, 9 TDs
941, Eli Holstein, Zachary, 56-99-2, 6 TDs
905, Hunter Bethel, Walker, 56-113-2, 8 TDs
786, Rickie Collins, Woodlawn, 46-79-4, 9 TDs
503, Landon O’Connor, Catholic, 50-80-1, 4 TDs
Receiving
30-507, Brian Thomas Jr., Walker, 7 TDs
16-374, Treylin Whaley, Livonia, 5 TDs
16-254, Tre’ Benson, Catholic, 3 TDs
Punting
37.2 Kylan Dupre, Catholic, 19-707
Scoring
78, Dylan Sampson, Dutchtown, 13 TDs
74, Connor Wisham, Zachary, 12 TDs, 1 2-pt PAT
60, George Hart, Catholic, 10 TDs
Class 3A and below
Rushing
122-1,135, Ra’saun Storks, Lutcher, 16 TDs
110-1,100, Lutrell Pruitt, Southern Lab, 13 TDs
92-968, Ryan Armwood, Episcopal. 21 TDs
77-860, Matthew Langlois, Catholic-PC, 15 TDs
95-846, Rae’land Johnson, Donaldsonville, 8 TDs
110-806, D’Wayne Winfield, Lutcher, 9 TDs
58-766, Khai Prean, Ascension Catholic, 13 TDa
87-540, Isaac Ponder, Parkview Baptist, 3 TDs
Passing
1,579, Bennett Clement, West Feliciana, 102-174-2, 1 4 TDs
1,067, Ce’Von Holliday, Capitol, 55-108-6, 15 TDs
1,037, Marquell Bergeron, St. James, 70-125-4, 13 TDs
1,003, Angelo Izzard, Southern Lab, 65-120-NA, 12 TDs
956, Brock Slaton, University, 56-107-4, 13 TDs
880, Zeon Chriss, Madison Prep, 48-86-2, 14 TDs
856, Roman Mula, Parkview Baptist, 75-99-3, 13 TDs
660, Dylan Mehrotra. Episcopal, 46-85-3, 11 TDs
650, D’Wayne Winfield, Lutcher, 9 TDs
606, Bryce Leonard, Ascension Catholic, 2
Receiving
42-770, Aeneus Lemay, West Feliciana, 9 TDs
37-749, Jacoby Bellazar, Capitol, 12 TDs
22-450, Andre Haynes, Parkview Baptist, 7 TDs
9-302, Sam Scott, Lutcher, 3 TDs
13-279, Peyton Pontiff, Episcopal, 4 TDs
11-278, Troy Cole, Ascension Catholic, 5 TDs
Punting
40.0, Parker Sanchez, Episcopal, 10-400
34.1, Noah Detillier, Lutcher, 15-512
Scoring
138, Ryan Armwood, Episcopal, 23 TDs
124, Matthew Langlois, Catholic-PC, 19 TDs, 5 2-pt PATs
112, Jacoby Bellazar, Capitol, 1 TDs, 5 2-pt PATs
98, Khai Prean, Ascension Catholic, 16 TDs, 1 2-pt PAT
96, Ra’saun Storks, Lutcher, 16 TDs
62, Jacob Dunn, Ascension Catholic, 3 TDs, 38 PATs, 2 FGs
60, Andre Haynes, Parkview Baptist, 10 TDs