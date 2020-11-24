BR.stjameslutcher.102420 HS 810.JPG
Lutcher's Ra'Shaun Storks (2) gets jammed up on the carry before the stop by St. James, Friday, October 23, 2020, at Lutcher High School in Lutcher, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Statistics provided by schools

Class 5A/4A

Rushing

85-936, Dylan Sampson, Dutchtown, 10 TDs

110-763, Pierce Patterson, Central, 8 TDs

78-746, Marlon Gunn Jr., Scotlandville, 5 TDs

64-606, Chance Williams, Scotlandville, 4 TDs

112-575, Rayshawn Simmons, Walker, 8 TDs

71-549, Connor Wisham, Zachary, 12 TDs

55-523, Corey Singleton, Catholic, 5 TDs

Passing

1,089, Cole Poirrier, St. Amant, 6-111-4, 13 TDs

1,041, C’Zavian Teasett, Scotlandville, 77-137-3, 14 TDs

1,026, Avery Walker, Livonia, 69-139-4, 9 TDs

941, Eli Holstein, Zachary, 56-99-2, 6 TDs

905, Hunter Bethel, Walker, 56-113-2, 8 TDs

786, Rickie Collins, Woodlawn, 46-79-4, 9 TDs

503, Landon O’Connor, Catholic, 50-80-1, 4 TDs

Receiving

30-507, Brian Thomas Jr., Walker, 7 TDs

16-374, Treylin Whaley, Livonia, 5 TDs

16-254, Tre’ Benson, Catholic, 3 TDs

Punting

37.2 Kylan Dupre, Catholic, 19-707

Scoring

78, Dylan Sampson, Dutchtown, 13 TDs

74, Connor Wisham, Zachary, 12 TDs, 1 2-pt PAT

60, George Hart, Catholic, 10 TDs

Class 3A and below

Rushing

122-1,135, Ra’saun Storks, Lutcher, 16 TDs

110-1,100, Lutrell Pruitt, Southern Lab, 13 TDs

 92-968, Ryan Armwood, Episcopal. 21 TDs

77-860, Matthew Langlois, Catholic-PC, 15 TDs

95-846, Rae’land Johnson, Donaldsonville, 8 TDs

110-806, D’Wayne Winfield, Lutcher, 9 TDs

58-766, Khai Prean, Ascension Catholic, 13 TDa

87-540, Isaac Ponder, Parkview Baptist, 3 TDs

Passing

1,579, Bennett Clement, West Feliciana, 102-174-2, 1 4 TDs

1,067, Ce’Von Holliday, Capitol, 55-108-6, 15 TDs

1,037, Marquell Bergeron, St. James, 70-125-4, 13 TDs

1,003, Angelo Izzard, Southern Lab, 65-120-NA, 12 TDs

956, Brock Slaton, University, 56-107-4, 13 TDs

880, Zeon Chriss, Madison Prep, 48-86-2, 14 TDs

856, Roman Mula, Parkview Baptist, 75-99-3, 13 TDs

660, Dylan Mehrotra. Episcopal, 46-85-3, 11 TDs

650, D’Wayne Winfield, Lutcher, 9 TDs

606, Bryce Leonard, Ascension Catholic, 2

Receiving

42-770, Aeneus Lemay, West Feliciana, 9 TDs

37-749, Jacoby Bellazar, Capitol, 12 TDs

22-450, Andre Haynes, Parkview Baptist, 7 TDs

9-302, Sam Scott, Lutcher, 3 TDs

13-279, Peyton Pontiff, Episcopal, 4 TDs

11-278, Troy Cole, Ascension Catholic, 5 TDs

Punting

40.0, Parker Sanchez, Episcopal, 10-400

34.1, Noah Detillier, Lutcher, 15-512

Scoring

138, Ryan Armwood, Episcopal, 23 TDs

124, Matthew Langlois, Catholic-PC, 19 TDs, 5 2-pt PATs

112, Jacoby Bellazar, Capitol, 1 TDs, 5 2-pt PATs

98, Khai Prean, Ascension Catholic, 16 TDs, 1 2-pt PAT

96, Ra’saun Storks, Lutcher, 16 TDs

62, Jacob Dunn, Ascension Catholic, 3 TDs, 38 PATs, 2 FGs

60, Andre Haynes, Parkview Baptist, 10 TDs

