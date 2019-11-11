St. James High head coach Robert Valdez admitted he did not know much about No. 32 seed Mansfield (4-6), the team his top-seeded Wildcats (10-0) will host to open Class 3A playoffs at 7 p.m. Friday.
Valdez does know Wolverines’ head coach Mike Green quite well, however. The two were teammates at Southern University and are part of the story within a story on the Class 3A bracket.
Valdez and Green are two of six head coaches for 3A playoff teams who were all teammates on the Jaguars’ 1995 team that won the Black College National Championship.
“It really is incredible to think that all of us are not only coaching playoff teams, but we’re also coaching 3A teams,” Valdez said. “It’s crazy.”
Three members of the SU group are other local coaches — Baker’s Eric Randall, Landry Williams of Madison Prep and Keith Woods of Mentorship Academy. St. Martinville coach Vincent Derouen is the other Jaguar prepping for a Class 3A playoff game this week.
Williams’ MPA team is seeded fourth and could be meet St. James in the semifinals if their respective teams advance through the practice as seedings project.
Riverside-ACHS now Saturday
Third-seeded Ascension Catholic’s plans to host its first-round Division IV playoff game on Thursday have changed. The Bulldogs (9-0) will host No. 14 Riverside Academy (3-7) at 2 p.m. Saturday at Donaldsonville’s Boutte Stadium.
Why the change? Most teams opt for Friday night, but ACHS shares a stadium with Donaldsonville High, which will host Brusly for a Class 3A playoff game at 7 p.m. Friday. That decision had already been made in advance.
Riverside did not want to play Thursday, which led to a coin flip the Rebels won, thus moving the game to Saturday, according to ACHS coach Benny Saia.
The Manning saga
The Dunham School is seeded fifth in Division III and has a first-round bye before traveling to New Orleans next week to play No. 4 Newman in the quarterfinal round.
Quarterback Arch Manning, the grandson of former Saints quarterback Archie Manning and the nephew of NFL stars Peyton and Eli, is the Newman freshman everyone is watching.
He will be the second Manning to face a local team in a playoff game. Northeast High, then coached by former Super Bowl MVP Doug Williams, beat a Newman team led by Peyton Manning in 1993 Class 2A quarterfinals.
There is a note about the other Manning too. Eli Manning and Newman played University High in a regular season.
Notes from the sidelines
The LHSAA issued a statement Monday which explained Landry-Walker’s absence from the Class 4A bracket released Sunday. An investigation found that the New Orleans school had played six eligible players, including one who had exceeded the eight-semester limit for eligibility.
• Thrive Academy football coach Brian Glover announced his resignation after two seasons in a Facebook coach. Glover, who was previously head coach at non-defunct Pointe Coupee Central, cited health concerns.
Thrive had a 1-9 record in first varsity season as a Class 1A school this fall.