Scoring points is nothing new for Episcopal. But the eighth-ranked Knights of Class 2A took things to another level Thursday night.
They raced out to a 41-point halftime lead on the way to a 55-14 victory over Catholic-Pointe Coupee, the No. 6-ranked team in Class 1A.
The nondistrict game at Community Park’s NRG Field gave Episcopal a chance to showcase its potential for offensive efficiency. The Knights ran just 19 offensive plays in the first half and scored on six of their seven possessions.
“We prepared for a hard-nosed, physical four-quarter game, so I did not expect this,” Episcopal coach Travis Bourgeois said. “The objective was improve over what we did the last two weeks and I think we did that with our execution.”
Ryan Armwood led the led the Knights (3-0) with 166 yards on 10 carries and scored four touchdowns. Oliver Jack, a two-way starter, added 114 yards and three TDs on five carries. Fullback Spencer Lacoste, a converted lineman, led Catholic (1-2) with 52 yards on 16 carries.
“I think that is an awfully special group, a physical group and a multi-dimensional group,” Catholic-PC coach David Simoneax said. “They were playing hard and for each other. Their execution with flawless.”
Quarterback Dylan Mehrotra set the tone with a 61-yard run down the EHS sideline on the game’s first scrimmage play. Ryan Armwood, scored on a 2-yard run on the second play and the Knights were off, claiming an 8-0 lead less than 30 seconds into the game.
Armwood ran for 107 first-half yards and three TDs, while Jack came on to add 106 yards and two TDs, including a 74-yarder that closed out the half at the 1:22 mark.
"I think we did improve over the last two weeks," Jack said. "I am proud of how we executed and attacked on every play."
CHSPC is known for its option running game. But with Armwood, Jack and Mehrotra (100 yards, 1 TD) all rushing for over 100 yards in the first half, the Knights outgained the Hornets 313 to 82 on the ground. For the game, EHS had 463 rushing yards.
Turnovers hampered the Hornets in their first two games and were an issue again. CHSPC lost three of their five first-half fumbles. Cale Buhler recovered the first fumble for the Knights and it led to Mehrotra’s 29-yard TD run with 4:55 left in the first quarter.
Bennett Gibson recovered the next Hornet fumble at the CHS 25. From there, Jack scored a 16-yard to make it 34-0 with 11:54 to go in the half. The Knights’ Mehrotra went down with a minor first-half injury, but it did little to disrupt the offensive rhythm.
Catholic-PC got on the scoreboard on its second possession of the half. Andrew Jewel caught a 34-yard pass and also had 14-yard run on the 12-play, 80-yard drive.
By the time, freshman quarterback Hayden Elliott scored on a 1-yard and a 2-point conversion the score 48-8 with 11:25 left in the game and not nearly enough time or possessions to mount a comeback.
The Episcopal reserves added a late TD on a 1-yard run by Braeden George with 4:52 remaining.