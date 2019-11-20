SULPHUR — Rylee Moore of Parkview Baptist broke a 22-year-old composite/all divisions record in the girls 100-yard backstroke to highlight the first day of the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Swim meet.
Moore swam a time of 54.73 seconds in the Division III preliminary heats at the SPAR Aquatic Center on Wednesday. The junior broke the mark of 54.79 set in 1997 by Parkview Baptist’s Shelly Ripple.
Finals for Division IV are set for 9 a.m. with the Division III finals to follow at 3:30 p.m.
The backstroke time earned All-America honors for Moore, who also posted the top qualifying time in the 200 individual medley of 2 minutes, 6.53 seconds.
Three boys in Division III posted two top qualifying times each: University High’s Christopher Richardson (200 freestyle, 100 backstroke), Brennon Conner of Jennings (50, 100 freestyles) and Jacques Rathle (200 IM, 100 breaststroke).
Ascension Episcopal got off to a fast start in the Division IV prelims. Sophie Sierveld and Ashley Gill had two top qualifying times each for AES.
Gill’s times of 55.89 seconds in the 100-yard butterfly and 58.29 in the 10 backstroke were more than five seconds faster than the next closest competitor.
The story was much the same for Sierveld, whose time of 2:13.68 in the 200 individual medley was nearly 11 seconds faster than the No. 2 qualifier.
AES also had the top qualifying times in the girls 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays.
Two boys, Davis Legnon of Pope John Paul II (50 freestyle, 100 butterfly) and The Dunham School’s Patrick Murphy (200 IM, 100 breaststroke) also recorded two top times in the Division IV prelims.