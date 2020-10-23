Seventh-ranked Episcopal scored 36 first-quarter points, paving the way for a 50-14 victory over Capitol in District 8-2A opener played Thursday night at EHS.
Two Class 4A teams from different districts, Livonia and Tara, also notched Thursday wins. First-year Tara coach Hansoni Holland recorded his first career win.
EPISCOPAL 50, CAPITOL 14: Oliver Jack opened the scoring with a 34-yard touchdown run for the unbeaten Knights (4-0, 1-0).
Allen Stewart (5-yard interception return) and Drew Sharo (fumble recovery in end zone) scored defensive TDs, while Dylan Mehrotra tossed TD passes of 12 yards to Thomas D’Armond and 34 yards to Peyton Pontif to help Episcopal take control of the game.
Ryan Armwood led the Knights in rushing with 70 yards on 6 carries with one TD. Mehrotra completed 6 of 7 passes for 57 yards, including the two first-quarter TD passes.
Jacoby Bellazar scored both TDs for Capitol (1-2, 0-1). Bellazar caught TD passes of 11 and 75 yards from Ce’Vion Holliday. Jack also led the Episcopal defense with 7 total tackles.
TARA 49, BROADMOOR 0: Jaylon Lathers passed for 310 yards and 5 TDs to power Tara by the Bucs (0-4, 0-1) in a District 7-4A opener played at BHS. Lathers also ran for one TD for the Trojans (1-3, 1-0).
All three passes Timothy Hardnett caught went to TDs. Hardnett finished with 3 catches for 160 yards. Running back/defensive end Darren Nelson caught 2 passes for 55 yards and TD also forced two fumbles, recovering one for a TD. Sahli Franklin returned one of his two interceptions for a TD for Tara.
LIVONIA 23, BEAU CHENE 7: In Arnaudville, the Wildcats (2-1, 1-0) weathered a 90-minute lightning delay before notching a win in their first District 6-4A game of the year.
Devonte Leonard ran for 186 yards on 18 carries and scored 1 TD to help Livonia roll up 255 rushing yards. The Wildcats averaged 6.2 yards per carry.
Leonard scored on a 74-yard TD run on the game’s first scrimmage play. Torence Gremillion provide the Wildcats’ other big play, scoring on a 100-yard interception return. Avery Walker scored the other LHS TD on a 1-yard run.