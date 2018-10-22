1. University (8-0): So, it was a big deal last week when the Class 3A Cubs wore those special uniforms to commemorate the 20th anniversary of “The Waterboy.” Trust me, the bigger deal is this team that is primed to once again be the best in any classification in Louisiana.
Up next: Madison Prep (3-5)
2. Catholic (7-1): The fact the Class 5A Bears beat previously unbeaten East Ascension would seemingly be impressive enough. But it was the way they did it, responding in the most efficient, surgical way possible in the second half with 35 unanswered points for a decisive win.
Up next: Dutchtown (4-4)
3. Zachary (6-2): Since losing to U-High, the Class 5A Broncos have seemingly been on a mission in District 4-5A with huge wins over Walker, Denham Springs and Central. A challenge with Scotlandville looms this week, but ZHS seems to be rounding into playoff form.
Up next: Scotlandville (4-3)
4. Dunham (8-0): Week 9 is an open date and a chance for the Tigers, including LSU commitment Derek Stingley, to heal up from some injuries before a possible Week 10 showdown with rival Episcopal. No one can knock the body of work Dunham has put together.
Up next: open date
5. Southern Lab (7-1): The Kittens had a close call vs. Ascension Catholic in Week 7. Then they continued their roll last week. Every year the District 6-1A title seems to come down to Southern Lab and Kentwood to close the regular season. and it could happen again this year.
Up next: White Castle (3-5)
6. East Ascension (7-1): Could last week’s second half vs. Catholic be a catalyst that catapults the Class 5A Spartans to an even higher level? That is certainly a possibility. If you watch EAHS play, you see the tools needed to make a deep playoff run. It will be interesting to see how they proceed from here.
Up next: McKinley (2-6)
7. Plaquemine (6-2): When the District 6-4A leaders have fallen, the losses were big ones to St. Thomas More and Ouachita. But the Green Devils made a key statement with a win over Parkview a couple a weeks ago and appear headed toward a winner-takes-the 6-4A title game in Week 10 vs. Lutcher.
Up next: Woodlawn (3-5)
8. Ascension Catholic (7-1): Yes, let’s leave the District 6-1A Bulldogs right here. A near upset of Southern Lab put ACHS in this spot last week, and this week they have a chance to make a huge statement when they host Class 1A No. 1 Kentwood. It was a close game last season, and the Kangaroos cannot look ahead to Week 10 and Southern Lab.
Up next: Kentwood (8-0)
9, Walker (7-1) and St. Amant (6-2): The teams from different 5A districts have been impressive since losing to high-ranking district foes. More challenges are out there as Walker faces a Live Oak team that was ranked in the 5A top 10 a couple of weeks ago. St. Amant still has East Ascension left to play.
Next up for Walker: Live Oak (5-3)
Next up for St. Amant: Broadmoor (1-7)
On the outside looking in: Catholic-Pointe Coupee (7-1), Episcopal (6-2), Livonia (5-3), Lutcher (5-3), St. James (5-3).