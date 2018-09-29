Girls
Team totals: 1, St. Joseph's Academy, 577. 2, Parkview Baptist, 298. 3, St. Amant, 210.5. 4, Dutchtown, 171. 5, East Ascension, 147. 6, Denham Springs, 130. 7, Lee, 125. 8, West Feliciana, 69. 9, Runnels School, 50.5.
Top individuals
200-yard medley relay: 1, Parkview Baptist 'A' 1:58.31. 2, St. Joseph's 'A' 2:01.45. 3, St. Amant 'A' 2:07.45.
200 freestyle: 1, Jolee Liles, PBS, 1:54.14. 2, CeCe Werth, SJA, 2:07.15. 3, Olivia Brunet, St. Amant, 2:17.64.
200 individual medley: 1, Anna Webre, SJA, 2:24.17. 2, Gabrielle Joffrion, SJA, 2:26.72. 3, Mary Nummy, Dutchtown, 2:28.32.
50 freestyle: 1, Rylee Moore, PBS, 25.72. 2, Claire Bass, SJA, 26.96. 3, Julia Brinson, SJA, 27.36.
100 butterfly: 1, Jolee Liles, PBS, 57.41. 2, Isabel Webre SJA, 1:03.92. 3, Cameron Accardo, SJA, 1:05.37.
100 freestyle: 1, Rylee Moore, PBS, 55.98. 2, Claire Bass, SJA, 58.71. 3, Julia Brinson, SJA, 59.34.
500 freestyle: 1, CeCe Werth, SJA, 5:28.37. 2, Kirby Black, SJA, 5:39.57. 3, Anna Webre, SJA, 5:52.33.
200 freestyle relay: 1, St. Joseph's 'A' 1:51.25. 2, Lee 'A' 2:00.50. 3, St. Joseph's 'B' 2:01.88.
100 backstroke: 1, Kirby Black, SJA, 1:02.79. 2, Cameron Accardo, SJA, 1:08.91. 3, Emily Bourgeois, St. Amant, 1:09.44.
100 breaststroke: 1, Isabel Webre, SJA, 1:16.53. 2, Gabrielle Joffrion, SJA, 1:17.73. 3, Kate Russell, SJA, 1:17.90.
400 freestyle relay: 1, St. Joseph's 'A' 3:57.01. 2, Parkview Baptist 'A'3:59.77. 3, St. Joseph's 'B' 3:59.97.
Boys
Team totals: 1, Catholic High, 542. 2, Dutchtown, 310. 3, East Ascension, 275. 4, Plaquemine, 170. 5, Lee, 128. 6, Runnels, 110. 7, West Feliciana, 100. 7, Parkview Baptist, 100. 9, Denham Springs, 90. 10, Live Oak, 10. 11, St. Amant, 5.
Top individuals
200 medley relay: 1, Catholic 'A' 1:44.99. 2, Dutchtown 'A' 1:45.81. 3, Catholic 'B' 1:51.83.
200 freestyle: 1, Harrison Say, CHS, 1:52.94. 2, Camron Wang, LMHS, 1:53.27. 3, William Kitto IV, CHS, 1:55.11.
200 IM: 1, Riley Brown, LMHS, 2:02.34. 2, Mason Nyboer, CHS, 2:06.80. 3, Nicholas Domingue, CHS, 2:08.44.
50 freestyle: 1, Zachary Babin, Dutchtown, 22.71. 2, Brian Miller, CHS, 23.31. 3, Garrett Accardo, CHS, 23.48.
100 butterfly: 1, David Boylan, Spartan Swimming, 53.48. 2, Mason Nyboer, CHS, 57.82. 3, James Martin, Dutchtown, 58.34.
100 freestyle: 1, Brenton Cooper, Spartan Swimming, 50.78. 2, Nicholas Domingue, CHS, 52.22. 3, Landon Godso, CHS, 52.50.
500 freestyle: 1, Zachary Babin, Dutchtown, 4:48.42. 2, Harrison Say, CHS, 5:02.43. 3, Camron Wang, LMHS, 5:08.56.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Catholic 'A' 1:32.41. 2, Denham Springs 'A' 1:45.15. 3, East Ascension 'A' 1:46.79.
100 backstroke: 1, Riley Brown, LMHS, 56.32. 2, James Martin, Dutchtown, 58.47. 3, Brenton Cooper, Spartan Swimming, 1:00.28.
100 breaststroke: 1, David Boylan, Spartan Swimming, 1:02.22. 2, Brooks Moore, PBS, 1:08.69. 3, Mitchell Gillem, Mitchell, CHS, 1:08.82.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Catholic 'A' 3:25.81. 2, Dutchtown 'A' 3:30.63. 3, Catholic 'B' 3:34.97.