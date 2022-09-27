At first, White Castle High sophomore Shadrack Allen was reluctant to step outside his comfort zone and into the pocket as the Bulldogs quarterback.
But White Castle coach Marc Brown insisted. "If we’re going to be successful, then we need you to do this," Brown said.
“Coach,” Allen said, “I got you.”
Allen has done that and a lot more. The Bulldogs (4-0) are undefeated. Allen, an ex-wide receiver playing quarterback for the first time, is enjoying a breakout season in a new triple option attack.
All this leads to intriguing possibilities this week. The District 8-1A Bulldogs head to New Roads to play another unbeaten 1A team, Catholic Pointe-Coupee (4-0). The District 6-1A Hornets also run the triple option.
“I have to commend (Allen) on putting his own personal thoughts and wants to the side for the greater good of the team, and that’s what he’s done,” Brown said. “He’s done a phenomenal job up to this point.”
Allen plays important roles on offense, defense and special teams. In White Castle’s first four games, he gained 480 yards rushing on only 48 carries. He has 10 touchdowns rushing, plus another two passing, and he converted four two-point attempts. He snagged two interceptions as a starting cornerback, and he even returned a punt for a touchdown.
He’s the perfect quarterback to run Brown’s preferred system. A graduate of Baker High School, Brown came of age under a triple-option style attack.
Once his coaching career began, Brown strayed away from the old-school and experimented with some newfangled ideas. He ran a spread offense. This season, Brown went back to basics he knows well.
In his third at White Castle, the veteran coach examined his personnel. The Bulldogs didn’t have a traditional pocket passer, nor a big, bruising running back who could handle a large workload.
Instead, Brown declared, they would win with speed, agility and toughness. He hand-picked Allen to lead the way.
“We didn’t have a spread quarterback,” Brown said. “I knew how athletic (Allen) was. I knew how tough he was. I knew he was an intelligent kid. Our athletes fit that system better.”
The Bulldogs first took their old-yet-new-again offense for a spin in an August scrimmage against Class 4A McKinley. Near the end of the scrimmage, Allen lined up for a fourth down, read the defense and knew, based on the look, they would pick up a first down. All he had to do was complete the toss to his wing back.
Instead, he took the snap and flung the ball off target, too high for his back to catch. White Castle lost by a touchdown.
“I actually cried the whole weekend,” Allen said. “I was really upset. That whole situation, I felt like that was my fault, but at the same time, it wasn’t, because we are a team, but still.”
For a sophomore playing a new position, running a difficult offense, the mistake was expected. But Allen recovered quickly. Now he has White Castle off to a strong start.
“It’s hard, I'm not going to lie,” Allen said. “Very difficult. I’m getting used to it though.”