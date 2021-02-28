As her team ended its Sunday night practice, Doyle coach Samantha White embedded one final remainder in her players' minds.
"The last thing I told them was 'We’re not done yet,' " White said. "At this point, it is a one-game season. You win or you go home."
Though some teams see a trip to the LHSAA’s Girls Basketball tournament as a reward, the mindset for the top-seeded Tigers of Class 2A is a bit different.
It is a business trip for Doyle (27-4), albeit a short one to Southeastern Louisiana’s University Center in Hammond for the Livingston Parish-based team. The defending 2A champions face fifth-seeded Avoyelles Charter (26-6) in a semifinal set for 5 p.m. Monday.
A four-game schedule begins at noon with two Division IV semifinals. The Doyle game helps highlight the first day of the six-day tournament that begins at two sites.
Semifinals are Monday-Wednesday at both SLU and Burton Coliseum with finals set for SLU from Thursday through Saturday.
“This has been such a strange year with COVID,” White said. “I think getting to this point is a relief for everyone. Now I think every team just wants to finish.
“I remember last year what happened after we won the title. About a week later everything (high school seasons) shut down for the spring. Those teams did not get the chance to play for titles. You cannot take anything for granted.”
White and her team typically take nothing for granted anyway. The Tigers have won 20 games in a row led by two seniors, Presleigh Scott and Elise Jones.
Scott, the Class 2A all-state MVP a year ago, averages 28 points a game and scored 43 in the Tigers’ quarterfinal win over Rayville on Thursday. Elise Jones adds 20 points per game. Scott (basketball) and Jones (softball) are SLU signees.
Assuming this Doyle team is carbon copy of last year’s team would be a mistake, White says.
“We returned three girls who played a lot,” White said. “We have had some eighth-graders step up and contribute and juniors who did not play a lot last year who have key roles.
“As a team, we prepare for opponents, but we also spend a lot of time working on what we do. If we can execute what we want to do, I think we can give ourselves a chance to win every game.”
In Avoyelles Charter, Doyle faces a team that plays a similar up-tempo running style. Peyton Hines, who scored 32 in the quarterfinals, leads Avoyelles Charter. Ava Roy is another leader for the Vikings.
“The thing I like the most about this team is way we have grown together,” Scott said. “We are not the same team we were back in November.
"With every game we have learned to play together. It took time. Everybody has a role. Watching it come together is awesome.”
Day 1 notes
The University Center will be limited to 25% capacity because of COVID-19 restrictions for all games in the tourney’s return to Hammond for the first time since 2016.
Doyle is not the only team near Hammond set to play. Second-seeded Amite (24-2) faces No. 3 Lake Arthur (26-4) in the other 2A semifinal at 7:30 p.m.
It is the Warriors’ first semifinals berth since 2001 in Hammond. Junior Jalencia Pierre averages 28 points a game for AHS.
Also notable, former NFL quarterback Stan Humphries is the coach for Division IV top seed Ouachita Christian. Humphries helped the San Diego Chargers get to the Super Bowl in 1994.
LHSAA girls basketball tournament
Daily schedule
Monday
At SLU’s University Center-Hammond
Division IV: No. 3 Cedar Creek (21-3) vs. No. 2 Highland Baptist (22-4), noon
Division IV: No. 4 St. Martin’s (12-6) vs. No. 1 Ouachita Christian (27-2), 2:30 p.m.
Class 2A: No. 5 Avoyelles Public Charter (26-6) vs. No. 1 Doyle (27-4), 5 p.m.
Class 2A: No. 3 Lake Arthur (26-4) vs. No. 2 Amite (24-2), 7:30 p.m.
At Burton Coliseum-Lake Charles
Division V: No. 5 St. Joseph’s-Plaucheville (13-8) vs. No. 1 University Academy-Cenla (17-3), noon
Division V: No. 3 Claiborne Christian (14-8) vs. No. 2 Family Community (19-6), 2:30 p.m.
Class B: No. 13 Bell City (17-7) vs. No. 1 Hathaway (22-3), 5 p.m.
Class B: No. 3 Florien (24-2) vs. No. 2 Fairview (27-3), 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday
At SLU’s University Center-Hammond
Class 1A: No. 3 Northwood-Lena (20-3) vs. No. 2 Merryville (26-2), noon
Class 1A: No. 4 North Central (15-8) vs. No. 1 East Iberville (23-6), 2:30 p.m.
Class 3A: No. 4 Brusly (28-9) vs. No. 1 Madison Prep (18-6), 5 p.m.
Class 3A: No. 7 Northwest (11-7) vs. No. 3 South Beauregard (21-4), 7:30 p.m.
At Burton Coliseum-Lake Charles
Class C: No. 4 Reeves (15-5) vs. No. 1 Gibsland-Coleman (16-3), noon
Class C: No. 3 Plainview (24-8) vs. No. 2 Hicks (27-7), 2:30 p.m.
Division II: No. 3 Liberty (21-6) vs. No. 2 Ursuline (20-6), 5 p.m.
Division II: No. 4 St. Thomas More (25-5) vs. No. 1 St. Louis (28-1), 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday
At SLU’s University Center-Hammond
Division I: No. 3 Dominican (19-6) vs. No. 2 John Curtis (10-4), noon
Division I: No. 4 Scotlandville (17-7) vs. No. 1 Mt. Carmel (22-5), 2:30 p.m.
Class 5A: No. 10 West Monroe (17-5) vs. No. 6 Captain Shreve, 5 p.m.
Class 5A: No. 12 Benton (16-6) vs. No. 1 Ponchatoula (29-0), 7:30 p.m.
At Burton Coliseum-Lake Charles
Division III: No. 4 St. Charles (12-5) vs. No. 1 Lafayette Christian (18-5), noon
Division III: No. 3 St. Thomas Aquinas (20-7) vs. No. 2 Episcopal (23-4), 2:30 p.m.
Class 4A: No. 3 Neville (22-2) vs. No. 2 Huntington (25-2), 5 p.m.
Class 4A: No. 4 Warren Easton (20-7) vs. No. 1 LaGrange (24-1), 7:30 p.m.
Finals
At SLU’s University Center-Hammond
Thursday
Division V: noon
Division IV: 2:30 p.m.
Class 1A: 5 p.m.
Class B: 7:30 p.m.
Friday
Class C: noon
Division II: 2:30 p.m.
Class 4A: 5 p.m.
Class 2A: 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
Division III: noon
Division I: 2:30 p.m.
Class 3A: 5 p.m.
Class 5A: 7:30 p.m.