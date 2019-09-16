Class 5A/4A
1. Catholic (2-0): Easy choice. After an dominant win the first week, the District 5-5A Bears settled in and beat an out-of-state foe, North Little Rock at Shreveport’s Battle on the Border.
2. East Ascension (1-1): That Week 2 road loss to Haughton was perhaps humbling, but also provides balance as the season continues for the 5-5A Spartans. As coaches say, all goals remain intact.
3. Scotlandville, (2-0), Live Oak (2-0) and Zachary (0-2): Strange pairing of 4-5A teams? Not so much. Scotlandville and Live Oak have shown they have the makings of top tier teams. LOHS has not had a marquee opponent yet. Scotlandville gets one this week in Captain Shreve.
Zachary and its 19 new starters lost a see-saw game to EAHS and then got overpowered by Deerfield Beach, Florida, in Shreveport. Brandon, Mississippi, is next. It will be interesting to see how all three respond from here.
6. Walker (1-1): Yes, the Wildcats lost to a traditional power/top 10 team in Destrehan last week. But it was 28-21 at one point. This week there’s a road game at Fontainebleau.
7. Dutchtown (2-0): Like Live Oak, the Griffins of 5-5A don’t have a win over a top echelon team, but they have been impressive in both wins so far. The test comes this week when they face Covington.
8. St. Amant (1-1): The 5-5A Gators typically cruise through their predistrict schedule, but they rebounded nicely after a Week 1 loss and look to be putting things together.
9. Central (2-0): Ditto what is written above for Central of 4-5A. Building momentum in predistrict before 4-5A is not a bad idea in this district, where greater challenges loom.
10. Plaquemine (1-1): That Week 2 road loss to 2A Ferriday will likely be a wake-up call for 7-4A PHS. Meanwhile, DSHS of 4-5A made strides last week but still must connect all the dots.
On the outside looking in: Denham Springs (0-2), Livonia (1-1), St. Michael (1-1), Tara (1-1).
Class 3A and below
1. St. James (2-0): Two weeks and two impressive wins for the Class 3A Wildcats of District 9-3A, who appear to be hitting on all cylinders as shown by a win over 5A East St. John last week.
2. University (1-1): Yes, the 27-game win streak is over, but all those preseason goals remain in place. This week the Cubs of 7-3A host Catholic, another huge challenge.
3. Baker (1-0) and Ascension Catholic (2-0): Baker of 7-3A did not play last week. It was another impressive win for ACHS of 7-1A. Baker returns plenty starters who experienced success last year. After two straight Division IV runner-up finishes, the Bulldogs know about winning.
5. Madison Prep (1-1) and Southern Lab (1-1): MPA of 7-3A beat Southern Lab of 6-1A last week in a game that could have gone either way. Now we’ll see which way things go. The Chargers gained confidence on offense; SLHS knows what needs to be cleaned up.
7. East Feliciana (2-0): The District 7-2A Tigers have two solid wins, including a win over a top 10 team in St. Helena. This week they will play another in Kentwood.
8. The Dunham School (2-0) and Brusly (1-1): Two-headed coin here. Dunham of 7-2A has beat its two opponents with ease and faces Parkview this week. Brusly of 7-3A pushed a 5A top 10 team, Alexandria, to the limit on the road.
10, Capitol (2-0), Episcopal (2-0), St. Helena (1-1): Lots of possibilities here. Capitol and Episcopal, both of 7-2A, have started fast, but can they maintain it. Tough tests ahead as Capitol hosts Amite and Episcopal heads to Country Day. St. Helena of 8-2A must rebound from that loss to EFHS.
On the outside looking in: East Iberville (2-0), Albany (1-1), Catholic-PC (1-1), Lutcher (0-2) Parkview Baptist (1-1).