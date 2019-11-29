No. 6 Kentwood (9-4) is setting its path back to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome for another appearance in the state championship after defeating No. 19 Capitol (6-6) 47-22 in the Class 2A quarterfinals on Friday.
Kentwood raced out to an early 20-0 lead after the first quarter. The Kangaroos defense stifled Capitol’s offense and standout receiver Jacoby Bellazar in the first quarter, and it led to big plays on offense for Kentwood.
Capitol only had three total yards of offense and no first downs while Kentwood scored on touchdowns of 32, 42 and 23 yards, respectively. Quarterback Otis Elzy was 3-for-4 passing for 62 yards and two touchdowns, and wide receiver Tavien Brown connected with Radarrian Robbins, who also caught a touchdown pass from Elzy, for a 42-yard touchdown on a double pass in the quarter.
After falling behind 26-0, Capitol finally began to punch back. Capitol got its first first down with 10:20 remaining in the second quarter and found itself in the red zone. Capitol failed to score, but the Lions were able to force a fumble on the ensuing Kentwood possession.
Capitol quarterback Colby Tucker had two Kentwood defenders hanging on him as he threw a pass to Kastopha Hankton for a 12-yard touchdown on fourth-and-two for the Lions' first score.
However, another big play by Elzy on a 17-yard touchdown pass to Robbins before halftime pushed the Kentwood lead to 33-8.
Capitol continued to attempt a comeback with Tucker scoring on a two-yard run early in the third quarter, but once again, Elzy responded. Elzy scored on a five-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter to give Kentwood a 40-14 lead.
Elzy finished the game off with a 41-yard touchdown run, cementing a 47-22 win for Kentwood. He totaled 101 yards and three touchdowns on 9-of-15 passing and added 10 carries for 140 yards and two more touchdowns.
Bellazar caught a touchdown pass from Tucker in the fourth quarter, but he and Capitol’s offense weren’t able to generate big plays. Kentwood held Capitol to 222 yards and 14 first downs.
The season was a step in the right direction for Capitol coach Dorsett Buckels and his staff, who took over two years ago after an 0-10 season.
“I felt like we made much progress,” Buckels said. “We did a great job down the stretch, and toward the end of the season I felt we got better.”
And while it was a step forward, the goal for Capitol isn’t to reach the quarterfinals. It wants to be able to compete in the Superdome for a state championship, which Kentwood has done the previous two seasons.
“It gets addictive,” said Foster, whose team has moved up from 1A to 2A this season. “It never gets old, winning it, because each year you have a new group of seniors and you want them to have the chance of winning it their senior year.”