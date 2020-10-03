WALKER — There was no slowing down Walker High School in its season opener Friday night. The Wildcats dominated play on both sides of the ball and cruised to a 56-21 win over visiting Fontainebleau.
Walker jumped out to a 21-0 first quarter lead and never let Fontainebleau establish any momentum.
How it was won
Walker’s defense repeatedly set up its offense with short fields. Five of the Wildcats’ touchdown drives started on the Fontainebleau side of the field.
Walker’s defense helped put the game away early in the second half. On Fontainebleau’s first possession, Blake Ross forced a fumble and Chandler Henry recovered at the FHS 36 to set up Brian Thomas’ 36-yard touchdown reception on the next play.
On Fontainbleau’s next series, Ryan Dimartino recovered a fumble at the FHS 21. Four plays later, Jacory Thomas’ 4-yard run gave the Wildcats a 49-0 lead.
Fontainebleau running back Iverson Celestine was held to 69 yards and touchdown on 14 carries.
Player of the Game
Rayshawn Simmons, Walker
Last season, Walker’s Brian Thomas and Fontainebleau’s Celestine accounted for nearly 600 all-purpose yards and six touchdowns in Fontainebleau’s 54 -34 win.
Both were on the field Friday, but it was Walker’s junior running back Simmons who made the difference. With the game on the line in the early going, Simmons rushed 20 times for 77 yards and three touchdowns, all in the first half. In addition to his three short scoring runs, five of Simmons’ carries went for first downs.
They said it
Chad Mahaffey, Walker coach: “Our defense was great in the first half. Their running back (Celestine) is really good. He’s tough to tackle one on one so we really wanted to get a lot of hats to the ball. I thought our defense did a really good job of that, and we created some turnovers, too.”
Chris Blocker, Fontainebleau coach: “They’re defense played really well and got after us right off the bat. We tried to make a few adjustments. At times we had a little success and we fell right back down into a hole. We kept hurting ourselves.”
Notable
Walker rotated quarterbacks Hunter Bethel and Thor Debetaz throughout the game. Bethel was 2 of 5 for 65 yards and a touchdown while Debetaz went 5 for 8 for 74 yards and two scores.
Fontainebleau’s longest play of the first half was a 30-yard completion from quarterback Josh Bailey to wide receiver Kobe Barnes. The play came with 10:15 left in the second quarter, and was the Bulldogs only first down of the half.
Walker dominated the first half outgaining Fontainebleau 205 yards to 45. The Wildcats picked up 10 first downs and converted 5 of 7 third downs. Fontainebleau was 0 for 5 on third down, and had an interception and a lost fumble.
The highlight of Fontainbleau’s first half came four minutes into the second quarter when it blocked Hayden Rea’s 32-yard field goal try.