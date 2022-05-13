Doyle coach Tim Beatty called it a learning experience for the future. Their present is all about Rosepine.
With LSU signee Ethan Frey leading the way, the Eagles shut out No. 11 Doyle 11-0 in a five-inning Class 2A title game at the LHSAA nonselect baseball tournament Friday night at McMurry Park.
“I can kind of chunk it a little bit, and I just stayed with what I know,” said Frey, a top prospect as a catcher. “I just stayed with my fastball and when I needed it, I went to my slider. In general, I let my defense work.”
Frey (5-0) threw just 63 pitches in the five-inning game. He gave up one hit, struck out eight, had a three-RBI triple and was voted the title-game MVP. Rosepine won its second consecutive 2A title. The victory also was the 30th win in a row for the Eagles (33-2).
Doyle (23-15) got its only hit when Braden McLin led off the top of the second with a triple. Frey struck out the next two batters and got a groundout to end the lone threat by the Tigers, who committed four errors in their third straight title-game berth.
Beatty acknowledged a role reversal from a year ago when Frey shut out favored Doyle 1-0. This time around, the Tigers were the underdogs with a youthful squad.
“I am super proud of our team and our fans,” Beatty said. “We’re passionate about baseball at Doyle, and I would not be surprised if we’re not back next year.
“We have some young guys. We’re going to learn from this. (Rosepine) is a great team and I am happy we were here. It got out of hand fast. That is what good teams do to you.”
Rosepine parlayed a hit and an error into two first-inning runs. Leadoff batter Jake Smith was hit by a pitch and Logan Calcote had an infield hit.
A walk loaded the bases for Frey, who hit into a fielder’s choice that scored one run and an error brought home a second run. Frey’s three-run triple fueled a four-run third inning.
Frey was dominant on the mound. He threw just seven pitches in the in the first inning. Frey said his fastball has been clocked as high as 95 mph, and he used it effectively, walking just one batter.
“I can’t process this yet, but this feels unreal … we (Rosepine) won our last game together,” Frey said.