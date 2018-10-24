Each week for the past two seasons, different teams matched their skills and game plans against top-ranked University High. None have come out with a win.
Along the way, the Cubs have amassed 21 straight wins, claimed national ranking spots and an LHSAA Division II select title. Madison Prep coach Landry Williams understands why U-High has the look of an immovable object.
What happens when a team in need of a win meets that immovable object? Williams will find out when the Chargers (3-5, 2-2) host the Cubs (8-0, 4-0) in a District 6-3A game set for 7 p.m. Thursday at Memorial Stadium.
“Flawless … that is how they look on film,” Williams said. “I’ve heard they look even better in person. It is one thing to be talented and they are. They also execute and do everything the way you want a team to do it.
“There is little or no margin for error. The mission for us is simple. We have nothing to lose.”
The Chargers have lost three in a row, including their past two District 6-3A games. In last week’s 16-14 loss to West Feliciana, Madison Prep drove deep into the red zone only to see the clock run out.
“Our defensive line is all seniors and that is where the most experience is,” Williams said. “Our offense is less experienced and has been learning. This will be a test for us on offense and defense.”
The balanced U-High offense is led quarterback John Gordon McKernan (1,048 passing yards, 13 touchdowns), running back Mike Hollins (969 rushing yards, 20 TDs) and receiver/return specialist Christian Harris (16 catches, 380 yards, four TDs). Roy Davis is the top rusher for the Chargers.
“We need to play our best game this year and see what happens,” Williams said.
University vs. Madison Prep
7 p.m. at Memorial Stadium
RECORDS: University 8-0, 4-0 in District 6-3A; Madison Prep 3-5, 2-2
LAST WEEK: University beat Mentorship Academy 70-0; Madison Prep lost to West Feliciana 16-14
PLAYERS TO WATCH: UNIVERSITY: DB Will Safford, WR/DB Jardin Gilbert, WR Aleksander Popov; MADISON PREP: QB Zeon Chriss, RB Roy Davis, DL Luther Lamont.
NOTEWORTHY: U-High is the top-ranked team in Class 3A … UHS’ Safford is an LSU baseball commitment. … MPA has lost its last two District 6-3A games by a total of eight points. … U-High's Harris is a Texas A&M commitment.