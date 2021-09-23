There was a roar from the crowd after every big play. Afterwards, the home team stood arm-in-arm and sang the school’s alma mater with the fans.
It sounds like a scene from a Friday night football game. But it was volleyball played at high level on a Thursday night in front of a large crowd for one of the first times the COVID-19 pandemic began.
St. Joseph’s Academy beat Central 3-0 in a Division I, District 3 match played SJA. The Redstickers won by scores of 25-15, 25-21 and 25-11 ... illustrating that the contest was closer than set scores indicated.
“Central came out strong and played hard,” SJA coach Sivi Miller said. “I was impressed with their defense and passing. I also thought we started slow in the first two sets, but then we responded.
“After a season (2020) where we had limited or no fans, it was so nice to see and hear a crowded gym tonight. That was good for everybody.”
Grace Toler led SJA (7-4, 2-0) with 12 kills and four service aces. Anna Musso added nine kills and five digs to a balanced attack. Jada Alvin (seven kills, seven digs) led Central (5-3, 0-1).
The teams traded points early in the first set before Central built a 9-6 lead. But then the momentum shifted sharply as St. Joseph’s rolled off the next eight points with Toler contributing four kills.
“I am so proud of these girls,” Central coach Michele LeBouef said. “We didn’t win, but we played so well.
“They came out and executed the game plan we gave them, battled and did everything we asked. Now I hope they see that we can play at a high level.”
It was more of the same in the second set. This time, Central forged an 18-16 lead, thanks to a block from Mirakle Sampson and Maggie Tullier and an SJA hitting error.
But the tables turned with kill by Ellie Foco and two aces by Taylor Stockwell as SJA scored nine of the final 12 points.
St. Joseph’s set the tone early in the final set by building an early 8-2 lead. Toler added three aces and three more kills in the last set for SJA.
“It was awesome tonight. We thrived on the energy we got from the crowd and each other,” Toler said. “They (Central) challenged us and we responded.”