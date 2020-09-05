Week 1 schedule
Most match-ups begin with at least one subvarsity contest. Games listed are being played in the Baton Rouge area.
Tuesday
Central at Parkview Baptist, 4 p.m.
Dunham at St. John, 4 p.m.
Hammond at Walker, 4 p.m.
Livonia at False River Academy, 4 p.m.
St. Amant at St. Joseph’s Academy, 4 p.m.
West Feliciana at Baton Rouge High, 4 p.m.
University at St. Michael, 4 p.m.
McKinley at Ascension Christian, 5 p.m.
Thrive Academy at Capitol, 5 p.m.
Woodlawn at Central Private, 5 p.m.
Baker at Istrouma, 5 p.m.
Live Oak at Madison Prep, 5 p.m.
Family Christian at Port Allen, 5 p.m.
Wednesday
St. Michael at Dutchtown, 4 p.m.
Live Oak at Brusly, 5 p.m.
East Ascension at Central, 5 p.m.
Zachary at Dunham, 5 p.m.
Baton Rouge High at Episcopal, 5 p.m.
Northeast at Istrouma, 5 p.m.
Catholic-Pointe Coupee at Liberty, 5 p.m.
Cristo Rey at McKinley, 5 p.m.
Baker at Tara, 5 p.m.
St. John at West Feliciana
Thursday
East Ascension at Parkview Baptist, 4 p.m.
Ponchatoula at Central, 4 p.m.
Terrebonne at St. Amant, 4:30 p.m.
South Terrebonne at Ascension Catholic, 5 p.m.
Central Private at Ascension Christian, 5 p.m.
McKinley at Baker, 5 p.m.
Episcopal at Brusly, 5 p.m.
Iota at Catholic-Pointe Coupee, 5 p.m.
Thrive Academy at East Iberville, 5 p.m.
Slaughter Community Charter at Family Christian, 5 p.m.
Walker at Liberty, 5 p.m.
Zachary at University, 5 p.m.
Plaquemine at West Feliciana, 5 p.m.
White Castle at Woodlawn, 5 p.m.
Saturday
E.D. White at St. Amant, 9:30 a.m.
Sam Houston at Dutchtown, 11 a.m.
Ascension Catholic at East Ascension, 11 a.m.
Zachary at Live Oak, 11 a.m.
Sam Houston at East Ascension, 2 p.m.