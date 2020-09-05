BR.sjastamantvolley.091819 HS 306.JPG
St. Joseph's Simone Moreau (20) digs the ball against St. Amant, Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at St. Amant High School in St. Amant, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Week 1 schedule

Most match-ups begin with at least one subvarsity contest. Games listed are being played in the Baton Rouge area.

Tuesday

Central at Parkview Baptist, 4 p.m.

Dunham at St. John, 4 p.m.

Hammond at Walker, 4 p.m.

Livonia at False River Academy, 4 p.m.

St. Amant at St. Joseph’s Academy, 4 p.m.

West Feliciana at Baton Rouge High, 4 p.m.

University at St. Michael, 4 p.m.

McKinley at Ascension Christian, 5 p.m.

Thrive Academy at Capitol, 5 p.m.

Woodlawn at Central Private, 5 p.m.

Baker at Istrouma, 5 p.m.

Live Oak at Madison Prep, 5 p.m.

Family Christian at Port Allen, 5 p.m.

Wednesday

St. Michael at Dutchtown, 4 p.m.

Live Oak at Brusly, 5 p.m.

East Ascension at Central, 5 p.m.

Zachary at Dunham, 5 p.m.

Baton Rouge High at Episcopal, 5 p.m.

Northeast at Istrouma, 5 p.m.

Catholic-Pointe Coupee at Liberty, 5 p.m.

Cristo Rey at McKinley, 5 p.m.

Baker at Tara, 5 p.m.

St. John at West Feliciana

Thursday

East Ascension at Parkview Baptist, 4 p.m.

Ponchatoula at Central, 4 p.m.

Terrebonne at St. Amant, 4:30 p.m.

South Terrebonne at Ascension Catholic, 5 p.m.

Central Private at Ascension Christian, 5 p.m.

McKinley at Baker, 5 p.m.

Episcopal at Brusly, 5 p.m.

Iota at Catholic-Pointe Coupee, 5 p.m.

Thrive Academy at East Iberville, 5 p.m.

Slaughter Community Charter at Family Christian, 5 p.m.

Walker at Liberty, 5 p.m.

Zachary at University, 5 p.m.

Plaquemine at West Feliciana, 5 p.m.

White Castle at Woodlawn, 5 p.m.

Saturday

E.D. White at St. Amant, 9:30 a.m.

Sam Houston at Dutchtown, 11 a.m.

Ascension Catholic at East Ascension, 11 a.m.

Zachary at Live Oak, 11 a.m.

Sam Houston at East Ascension, 2 p.m.

