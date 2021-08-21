Note: Varsity game times listed. Email Robin Fambrough at rfambrough@theadvocate.com

Football

Thursday

Baker Jamboree

At Wedge Kyes Stadium

White Castle vs. Baker, 6 p.m.

Episcopal Jamboree

At Episcopal

Ascension Catholic vs. Episcopal, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Lab Jamboree

At SU’s A.W. Mumford Stadium

Amite vs. Southern Lab, 7 p.m.

Dutchtown Jamboree

At Dutchtown

East Ascension vs. Dutchtown, 7:30 p.m.

Friday

Red Stick Rumble

At Memorial Stadium

St. Michael vs. Parkview Baptist, 5:30 p.m.

Catholic vs. University

Lafayette Christian Jamboree

At LCA

Zachary vs. Lafayette Christian, 7 p.m.

EBR Kickoff Classic

At Broadmoor

Glen Oaks vs. Broadmoor, 6 p.m.

Collegiate Baton Rouge vs. Belaire

Liberty vs. McKinley

At Scotlandville

Tara vs. Northeast, 6 p.m.

Central JV vs. Scotlandville JV

Mentorship vs. Istrouma

Central vs. Scotlandville

Ascension Christian Jamboree

At ACH-Gonzales

Slaughter Community Charter vs. Ascension Christian, 6 p.m.

Houma Christian vs. Ascension Christian

Live Oak Jamboree

At LOHS-Watson

Helen Cox vs. Live Oak, 7 p.m.

West Feliciana Jamboree

At WFHS-St. Francisville

Livonia vs. West Feliciana, 7 p.m.

Woodlawn Jamboree

At WHS

Madison Prep vs. Woodlawn, 7 p.m.

Denham Springs Jamboree

At DSHS

Walker vs. Denham Springs

Volleyball

Tuesday

Westside Jamboree

At Brusly

4 p.m.: McKinley vs. Port Allen, White Castle vs. Thrive Academy, Livonia vs. Geo

4:20 p.m.: Thrive vs. McKinley, White Castle vs. Port Allen, Livonia vs. Brusly

4:40 p.m.: Brusly vs. Geo, Port Allen vs. Thrive, McKinley vs. White Castle

6:20 p.m.: Livonia vs. St. John, Brusly vs. Madison Prep, Catholic-PC vs. Plaquemine

6:40 p.m.: St. John vs. Plaquemine, Catholic-PC vs. Brusly, Madison Prep vs. Livonia

7 p.m.: Madison Prep vs. Catholic-PC, Brusly vs. St. John, Livonia vs. Plaquemine

Northeast Jamboree

At NHS

4 p.m.: Capitol vs. Walker, Northeast vs. Istrouma, Northeast vs. Capitol, Amite vs. Scotlandville, Scotlandville vs. Walker, Istrouma vs. Amite.

5 p.m.: Capitol vs. Amite, Scotlandville vs. Northeast, Istrouma vs. Scotlandville, Northeast vs. Amite, Walker vs. Northeast, Istrouma vs. Capitol

6 p.m.: Walker vs. Amite, series of JV games.

Wednesday

St. Michael Jamboree

At SMHS

4:30 p.m.: Dutchtown vs. Central, Episcopal vs. St. Michael, University vs. Denham Springs

5:05 p.m.: Episcopal vs. Denham Springs, Dutchtown vs. St. Michael, Central vs. University

5:45 p.m.: Denham Springs vs. Dutchtown, Episcopal vs. Central, University vs. St. Michael

6:45 p.m.: St. Joseph’s Academy vs. Parkview Baptist, Zachary vs. St. Amant, Dunham vs. East Ascension

7:20 p.m.: East Ascension vs. Zachary, St. Joseph’s vs. St. Amant, Parkview vs. Dunham

7:55 p.m.: St. Joseph’s vs. East Ascension, Zachary vs. Parkview Baptist, Dunham vs. St. Amant

