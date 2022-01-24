Scotlandville made an early statement and controlled the game until the fourth quarter. But Liberty had the big finish.
The Patriots scored the final 14 points to notch a 62-53 victory over Scotlandville in a high-profile nondistrict basketball game played Monday night at Liberty in front of a loud capacity crowd.
“They came out and they brought it to us,” Liberty coach Brandon White said. “At halftime, I told my guys we had to match their intensity. I thought we were able to do that and pull this one off.
“It isn’t always about winning … it’s about working and finding ways not to lose. No championship was won tonight. But games like this are good for Baton Rouge.”
Jacob Wilson scored a game-high 26 points for Liberty (17-3), 15 of which came in the second half. C’Zavian Teasett led Scotlandville (17-3) with 20 points.
The game was different than the 13-point EBR tourney final win Liberty posted last month. The victory gave the Patriots their third straight win over the Hornets, including one last season.
“We had to make adjustments,” Wilson said. “And we had to find ways to get more points in the paint, and we did that in the end.”
Cameron Newman hit a baseline 3-pointer and sank the ensuing free throw less than a minute into the game to give Liberty a 4-2 lead.
Scotlandville scored nine straight points. Two free throws by Chase Sample with 31.7 seconds left sent Scotlandville into the second quarter with a 15-13 lead.
Post player Dorian Booker made a big entrance in the second quarter for Scotlandville. The 6-foot-10 Booker blocked four shots and altered others.
He added four points and four rebounds too, helping to offset the fact Liberty held the Hornets’ top scorer, Rayvon Smith, to six points by denying him the ball.
Freshman Jamal Drewery and junior John Hubbard contributed two 3-pointers each to help fuel a second- quarter run that staked Scotlandville to a 34-27 halftime lead.
Scotlandville led by as much as six in the third quarter and took a 48-45 lead into the final period.
Booker, who had 11 points, fouled out with 6:15 remaining. There was a long delay as officials checked scorebooks to confirm the number of fouls.
After Booker took a seat on the bench, Wilson missed the first of what was supposed to be two free throws. Scotlandville rebounded and got a basket by Teasett at the 5:29 mark to make it a 53-48 game.
The officials then gave Wilson the second free throw, which he made. And from there, the Patriots took over. Scotlandville did not score again.
“Turnovers hurt us. … I think we turned it over three or four times in a row there in the fourth quarter,” Scotlandville coach Carlos Sample said. “But the guys played hard. Both teams did. We’ll take this and learn from it.”