Dutchtown quarterback Brayden Fritsche (14) hands the ball off to Dylan Sampson (21) in a jamboree against Denham Springs, Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Denham Springs High School in Denham Springs, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise listed.

Thursday

Local/area

Belaire (7-4A) vs. St. Michael (7-4A) at Olympia Stadium

Ascension Catholic (7-1A) vs. St. John-Plaquemine (7-1A) Plaquemine’s Canova Stadium

Friday

Class 5A/4A

Central (4-5A) at Live Oak (4-5A)

Denham Springs (4-5A) at Scotlandville (4-5A)

Walker (4-5A) at Zachary (4-5A)

Catholic (5-5A) at Dutchtown (5-5A)

St. Amant (5-5A) at East Ascension (5-5A)

McKinley (5-5A) at Woodlawn (5-5A)

Broadmoor (7-4A) at Istrouma (7-4A)

Tara (7-4A) at Plaquemine (7-4A)

Baton Rouge area

University (7-3A) at Baker (7-3A)

Mentorship (7-3A) at Brusly (7-3A)

Glen Oaks (7-3A) at Parkview Baptist (7-3A)

Madison Prep (7-3A) at West Feliciana (7-3A)

Albany (8-3A) at Hannan (8-3A)

Bogalusa (8-3A) at Loranger (8-3A)

Jewel Sumner (8-3A) at Abramson Sci Academy (10-2A)

Berwick (9-3A) vs. Donaldsonville (9-3A) at Boutte Stadium-Donaldsonville

Lutcher (9-3A) at Patterson (9-3A)

St. James (9-3A) at E.D. White (9-3A)

Capitol (8-2A) at Dunham (8-2A)

East Feliciana (8-2A) at Northeast (8-2A)

Port Allen (8-2A) at Episcopal (8-2A)

Kentwood (9-2A) at Amite (9-2A)

St. Helena (9-2A) at Independence (9-2A)

Varnado 9-2A) a Pine (9-2A)

Springfield (10-2A) at Northlake Christian (10-2A)

St. Thomas Aquinas (10-2A) at Pope John Paul II (10-2A)

St. Edmund (5-1A) at Catholic-Pointe Coupee (5-1A)

Thrive Academy (6-1A) at Central Private (6-1A)

Southern Lab (6-1A) at Slaughter Charter (6-1A)

Ascension Christian (7-1A) at East Iberville (7-1A)

