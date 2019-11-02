Games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise listed.
Thursday
Local/area
Belaire (7-4A) vs. St. Michael (7-4A) at Olympia Stadium
Ascension Catholic (7-1A) vs. St. John-Plaquemine (7-1A) Plaquemine’s Canova Stadium
Friday
Class 5A/4A
Central (4-5A) at Live Oak (4-5A)
Denham Springs (4-5A) at Scotlandville (4-5A)
Walker (4-5A) at Zachary (4-5A)
Catholic (5-5A) at Dutchtown (5-5A)
St. Amant (5-5A) at East Ascension (5-5A)
McKinley (5-5A) at Woodlawn (5-5A)
Broadmoor (7-4A) at Istrouma (7-4A)
Tara (7-4A) at Plaquemine (7-4A)
Baton Rouge area
University (7-3A) at Baker (7-3A)
Mentorship (7-3A) at Brusly (7-3A)
Glen Oaks (7-3A) at Parkview Baptist (7-3A)
Madison Prep (7-3A) at West Feliciana (7-3A)
Albany (8-3A) at Hannan (8-3A)
Bogalusa (8-3A) at Loranger (8-3A)
Jewel Sumner (8-3A) at Abramson Sci Academy (10-2A)
Berwick (9-3A) vs. Donaldsonville (9-3A) at Boutte Stadium-Donaldsonville
Lutcher (9-3A) at Patterson (9-3A)
St. James (9-3A) at E.D. White (9-3A)
Capitol (8-2A) at Dunham (8-2A)
East Feliciana (8-2A) at Northeast (8-2A)
Port Allen (8-2A) at Episcopal (8-2A)
Kentwood (9-2A) at Amite (9-2A)
St. Helena (9-2A) at Independence (9-2A)
Varnado 9-2A) a Pine (9-2A)
Springfield (10-2A) at Northlake Christian (10-2A)
St. Thomas Aquinas (10-2A) at Pope John Paul II (10-2A)
St. Edmund (5-1A) at Catholic-Pointe Coupee (5-1A)
Thrive Academy (6-1A) at Central Private (6-1A)
Southern Lab (6-1A) at Slaughter Charter (6-1A)
Ascension Christian (7-1A) at East Iberville (7-1A)