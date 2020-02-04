Team seedings listed in parentheses before the school name and team records listed in parentheses after the team record.
Division I
Bidistrict
(1) Northshore (19-0-3) BYE
(17) Acadiana (10-9-2) at (16) Captain Shreve (16-8-3)
(24) H.L. Bourgeois (14-8-1) at (9) Dutchtown (11-5-3)
(8) Lafayette (10-3-8) BYE
(5) St. Joseph’s Academy (15-5-5) BYE
(21) Destrehan (9-7-4) at (12) West Monroe (13-5-3)
(20) Comeaux at (13) Fontainebleau
(4) Dominican (17-1-8) BYE
(3) Mandeville (23-2-3) BYE
(19) Southside (9-8-4) at (14) St. Scholastica (10-8-3)
(22) Sulphur (11-9-3) at (11) St. Amant (15-6-2)
(6) C.E. Byrd (16-7-4) BYE
(7) Central Lafourche (20-5-3) BYE
(23) Barbe (9-9-5) at (10) Hahnville (14-6-4)
(18) Baton Rouge High (10-10-6) at (15) Parkway (13-6-5)
(2) Mt. Carmel (18-3-3)BYE
Division II
Bidistrict
(1) St. Thomas More (16-4-5) BYE
(17) Academy of Our Lady (9-9-2) at (16) Bonnabel (10-4-1)
(24) South Terrebonne (6-13-1) at (9) Terrebonne (17-9-0)
(8) Benton (13-10-3) BYE
(5) Vandebilt Catholic (17-7-2) BYE
(21) Franklinton (10-5-0) at (12) Belle Chasse (10-10-5)
(20) East Jefferson (8-8-8) at (13) Teurlings Catholic (5-13-3)
(4) Lakeshore (14-5-5) BYE
(3) Caddo Magnet (15-4-4) BYE
(19) Lee (7-13-3) at (14) Woodlawn-BR (11-9-1)
(22) Minden (5-12-1) at (11) Sam Houston (11-7-1)
(6) Ben Franklin (14-4-5) BYE
(7) Ouachita Parish (18-4-2) BYE
(23) Opelousas (6-9-3) at (10) West Ouachita (11-10-1)
(18) Franklin Parish (6-8-3) at (15) Haughton (10-9-2)
(2) Neville (17-4-2) BYE
Division III
Bidistrict
(1) Loyola Prep (20-2-4) BYE
(17) Erath (8-7-1) at (16) Lutcher (9-11-2)
(24) Brusly (7-9-1) at (9) North DeSoto (12-9-1)
(8) E.D. White (12-11-2) BYE
(5) St. Michael the Archangel (16-4-1) bye
(21) Cabrini (7-6-2) at (12) Haynes Academy (10-6-2)
(20) Lusher Charter (10-6-2) at (13) David Thibodaux (10-6-1)
(4) St. Louis (17-5-2) BYE
(3) University High (14-5-2) BYE
(19) Leesville (9-8-1) at (14) Cecilia (9-9-4)
(22) Ursuline Academy (10-7-2) at (11) DeRidder (15-10-0)
(6) Parkview Baptist (17-1-2) BYE
(7) Sterlington (10-4-3)
(23) Pearl River (10-9-0) at (10) North Vermilion (15-9-1)
(18) West Feliciana (5-10-2) at (15) South Beauregard (14-10-0)
(2) Archbishop Hannan (16-4-1) BYE
Division IV
Bidistrict
(1) Houma Christian (19-2-1) BYE
(17) Ouachita Christian (12-6-4) at (16) Evangel Christian (8-8-1)
(24) Runnels (7-5-2) at (9) McGehee Louise (10-5-2)
(8) Episcopal of Acadiana (11-6-2) BYE
(5) Grace Christian (18-4-0) BYE
(21) Highland Baptist (9-5-4) at (12) Ascension Episcopal (10-10-0)
(20) St. Frederick (7-10-2) at (13) Sacred Heart-NO (6-9-1)
(4) Christ Episcopal School (13-4-0) BYE
(3) Episcopal (14-3-3) BYE
(19) Westminster Christian (9-6-2) at (14) Holy Savior Menard (11-11-1)
(22) Covenant Christian (6-9-6) at (11) St. Charles (12-5-1)
(6) Catholic-NI (17-8-1) BYE
(7) Northlake Christian (15-4-1) BYE
(23) Calvary Baptist (12-8-0) at (10) Pope John Paul II (10-6-2)
(18) Metairie Park Country Day (7-11-1) at (15) Dunham (12-8-2)
(2) Isidore Newman (13-5-2) BYE