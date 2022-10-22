Thursday
Class 5A/4A
Livonia 30, Crowley 15
Class 3A and below
Southern Lab 35, Avoyelles 14
Warren Easton 20, Madison Prep 14
Statewide
Barbe 40, Lafayette 17
Belle Chasse 42, Higgins 0
Carroll 29, Franklin Parish 8
Central Catholic 60, Hanson 14
Church Point 50, Ville Platte 20
East Jefferson 14, West Jefferson 13
East St. John 35, Terrebonne 12
Jesuit 31, Booker T. Washington 8
Kinder 34, South Beauregard 0
Lincoln Prep 34, River Oaks 8
Logansport 38, LaSalle 0
RHS 40, Washington-Marion 20
Rayville 50, Northwood-Lena 6
St. Louis 38, South Lafourche 6
Varnado 52, Crescent City 6
Friday
Class 5A/4A
Catholic High 30, Woodlawn 28
Dutchtown 42, St. Amant 0
East Ascension 17, Denham Springs 7
Lutcher 21, Assumption 13
McKinley 42, Brusly 0
Plaquemine 52, Broadmoor 8
St. Michael 49, Tara 16
Scotlandville 48, Liberty 28
Walker 33, Live Oak 14
West Feliciana 55, Belaire 14
Zachary 42, Central 28
Class 3A and below
Ascension Catholic 60, Covenant Christian 7
Amite 34, Albany 2
Central Private 37, Thrive Academy 18
Dunham 41, East Feliciana 32
East Iberville 36, Ascension Christian 33
Episcopal 55, Northeast 0
Kentwood 20, Slaughter 6
Parkview Baptist 54, Mentorship 12
Port Allen 51, Collegiate BR 0
St. Helena 57, Springfield 0
St. James 41, Donaldsonville 12
University 53, Glen Oaks 6
White Castle 36, St. John 14
State scores
Alexandria 35, Pineville 7
Basile 24, Port Barre 6
Beekman 50, Ringgold 0
Benton 78, Haughton 71
Bolton 29, Marksville 18
Bonnabel 55, King 39
Breaux Bridge 42, Beau Chene 6
Caldwell Parish 19, Buckeye 0
Calvary Baptist 56, D’Arbonne Woods 7
Captain Shreve 29, Southwood 26
Carencro 72, Sam Houston 55
De La Salle 48, Riverdale 9
DeRidder 49, Eunice 38
Delcambre 47, West St. Mary 14
Delhi 40, Delta Charter 38
Delhi Charter 52, Block 6
Destrehan 49, Sulphur 10
E.D. White 45, Berwick 21
Ehret 33, Chalmette 28
Erath 31, Abbeville 21
Evangel Christian Academy 49, Minden 14
Franklin 38, New Iberia Catholic 30
General Trass 58, Vidalia 22
Glenbrook 48, Plain Dealing 16
Grand Lake 40, Vinton 6
Gueydan 53, Hamilton Christian 26
Hahnville 51, H.L. Bourgeois 7
Hannan 54, Loranger 28
Haynesville 48, Magnolia Excellence 6
Homer 43, Arcadia 6
Iota 40, Mamou 0
Iowa 17, Lake Charles College Prep 16
Jeanerette 40, Highland Baptist 0
Jena 42, Bunkie 35
Karr 54, Holy Cross 7
Kenner Discovery 15, McMain 0
Lafayette Christian 35, Westgate 6
Lakeshore 35, Pearl River 20
Leesville 56, LaGrange 6
Livingston Collegiate 19, S. B. Wright 7
Loyola Prep 41, Lakeside 14
Mangham 62, Ferriday 12
Mansfield 37, Lakeview 0
Many 58, Jonesboro-Hodge 0
Notre Dame 49, DeQuincy 0
Neville 43, Tioga 7
New Iberia 48, Comeaux 12
Newman 31, Country Day 14
North Caddo 38, Green Oaks 0
North DeSoto 48, Huntington 6
North Vermilion 42, Northside 20
Northshore 42, Hammond 27
Northwest 36, Pine Prairie 33
Oak Grove 49, Madison 6
Oakdale 74, Pickering 26
Oberlin 35, Elton 22
Opelousas 21, Cecilia 16
Opelousas Catholic 66, North Central 0
Ouachita Christian 34, Cedar Creek 10
Parkway 37, Natchitoches Central 22
Patrick Taylor 30, Sarah T. Reed 8
Peabody 48, Grant 44
Ponchatoula 21, Fontainebleau 14
Pope John Paul 30, Independence 20
Riverside Academy 56, Cohen 0
Rosepine 48, Holy Savior Menard 2
Rummel 3, Brother Martin 0
Ruston 48, West Ouachita 7
Sacred Heart 40, Westminster-Opelousas 14
Salmen 37, Franklinton 35
Shaw 57, Patterson 21
Shreveport Northwood 49, B.T. Wshington 6
Sicily Island 42, Tensas 6
Slidell 36, Covington 7
South Plaquemines 53, Thomas Jefferson 7
South Terrebonne 49, Morgan City 7
Southside 22, Acadiana 7
St. Charles Catholic 23, M.L. King Charter 6
St. Martin’s 40, West St. John 0
St. Paul’s 31, Mandeville 14
St. Martinville 34, Kaplan 14
St. Mary’s 62, Montgomery 0
St. Thomas Aquinas 30, Northlake Christian 28
St. Thomas More 35, Teurlings Catholic 30
Sterlington 48, North Webster 7
Sumner 35, Pine 28
Thibodaux 40, Central Lafourche 21
Union Parish 21, Richwood 20
Vandebilt Catholic 64, Ellender 38
Vermilion Catholic 43, Centerville 0
Welsh 59, Lake Arthur 13
West Monroe 45, Ouachita Parish 14
Westlake 35, Jennings 7
Willow School 37, Ben Franklin 21
Winnfield 20, Red River 7
Woodlawn (SH) 34, Bossier 14
Wossman 26, Bastrop 0