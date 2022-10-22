BR.denhameaascension.102222 0020..jpg

East Ascension takes the field before kickoff of EA's 17-7 District 5-5A game vs Denham Springs Friday at Spartan Stadium in Gonzales.

 PHOTO BY PATRICK DENNIS

Thursday

Class 5A/4A

Livonia 30, Crowley 15

Class 3A and below

Southern Lab 35, Avoyelles 14

Warren Easton 20, Madison Prep 14

Statewide

Barbe 40, Lafayette 17

Belle Chasse 42, Higgins 0

Carroll 29, Franklin Parish 8

Central Catholic 60, Hanson 14

Church Point 50, Ville Platte 20

East Jefferson 14, West Jefferson 13

East St. John 35, Terrebonne 12

Jesuit 31, Booker T. Washington 8

Kinder 34, South Beauregard 0

Lincoln Prep 34, River Oaks 8

Logansport 38, LaSalle 0

RHS 40, Washington-Marion 20

Rayville 50, Northwood-Lena 6

St. Louis 38, South Lafourche 6

Varnado 52, Crescent City 6

Friday

Class 5A/4A

Catholic High 30, Woodlawn 28

Dutchtown 42, St. Amant 0

East Ascension 17, Denham Springs 7

Lutcher 21, Assumption 13

McKinley 42, Brusly 0

Plaquemine 52, Broadmoor 8

St. Michael 49, Tara 16

Scotlandville 48, Liberty 28

Walker 33, Live Oak 14

West Feliciana 55, Belaire 14

Zachary 42, Central 28

Class 3A and below

Ascension Catholic 60, Covenant Christian 7

Amite 34, Albany 2

Central Private 37, Thrive Academy 18

Dunham 41, East Feliciana 32

East Iberville 36, Ascension Christian 33

Episcopal 55, Northeast 0

Kentwood 20, Slaughter 6

Parkview Baptist 54, Mentorship 12

Port Allen 51, Collegiate BR 0

St. Helena 57, Springfield 0

St. James 41, Donaldsonville 12

University 53, Glen Oaks 6

White Castle 36, St. John 14

State scores

Alexandria 35, Pineville 7

Basile 24, Port Barre 6

Beekman 50, Ringgold 0

Benton 78, Haughton 71

Bolton 29, Marksville 18

Bonnabel 55, King 39

Breaux Bridge 42, Beau Chene 6

Caldwell Parish 19, Buckeye 0

Calvary Baptist 56, D’Arbonne Woods 7

Captain Shreve 29, Southwood 26

Carencro 72, Sam Houston 55

De La Salle 48, Riverdale 9

DeRidder 49, Eunice 38

Delcambre 47, West St. Mary 14

Delhi 40, Delta Charter 38

Delhi Charter 52, Block 6

Destrehan 49, Sulphur 10

E.D. White 45, Berwick 21

Ehret 33, Chalmette 28

Erath 31, Abbeville 21

Evangel Christian Academy 49, Minden 14

Franklin 38, New Iberia Catholic 30

General Trass 58, Vidalia 22

Glenbrook 48, Plain Dealing 16

Grand Lake 40, Vinton 6

Gueydan 53, Hamilton Christian 26

Hahnville 51, H.L. Bourgeois 7

Hannan 54, Loranger 28

Haynesville 48, Magnolia Excellence 6

Homer 43, Arcadia 6

Iota 40, Mamou 0

Iowa 17, Lake Charles College Prep 16

Jeanerette 40, Highland Baptist 0

Jena 42, Bunkie 35

Karr 54, Holy Cross 7

Kenner Discovery 15, McMain 0

Lafayette Christian 35, Westgate 6

Lakeshore 35, Pearl River 20

Leesville 56, LaGrange 6

Livingston Collegiate 19, S. B. Wright 7

Loyola Prep 41, Lakeside 14

Mangham 62, Ferriday 12

Mansfield 37, Lakeview 0

Many 58, Jonesboro-Hodge 0

Notre Dame 49, DeQuincy 0

Neville 43, Tioga 7

New Iberia 48, Comeaux 12

Newman 31, Country Day 14

North Caddo 38, Green Oaks 0

North DeSoto 48, Huntington 6

North Vermilion 42, Northside 20

Northshore 42, Hammond 27

Northwest 36, Pine Prairie 33

Oak Grove 49, Madison 6

Oakdale 74, Pickering 26

Oberlin 35, Elton 22

Opelousas 21, Cecilia 16

Opelousas Catholic 66, North Central 0

Ouachita Christian 34, Cedar Creek 10

Parkway 37, Natchitoches Central 22

Patrick Taylor 30, Sarah T. Reed 8

Peabody 48, Grant 44

Ponchatoula 21, Fontainebleau 14

Pope John Paul 30, Independence 20

Riverside Academy 56, Cohen 0

Rosepine 48, Holy Savior Menard 2

Rummel 3, Brother Martin 0

Ruston 48, West Ouachita 7

Sacred Heart 40, Westminster-Opelousas 14

Salmen 37, Franklinton 35

Shaw 57, Patterson 21

Shreveport Northwood 49, B.T. Wshington 6

Sicily Island 42, Tensas 6

Slidell 36, Covington 7

South Plaquemines 53, Thomas Jefferson 7

South Terrebonne 49, Morgan City 7

Southside 22, Acadiana 7

St. Charles Catholic 23, M.L. King Charter 6

St. Martin’s 40, West St. John 0

St. Paul’s 31, Mandeville 14

St. Martinville 34, Kaplan 14

St. Mary’s 62, Montgomery 0

St. Thomas Aquinas 30, Northlake Christian 28

St. Thomas More 35, Teurlings Catholic 30

Sterlington 48, North Webster 7

Sumner 35, Pine 28

Thibodaux 40, Central Lafourche 21

Union Parish 21, Richwood 20

Vandebilt Catholic 64, Ellender 38

Vermilion Catholic 43, Centerville 0

Welsh 59, Lake Arthur 13

West Monroe 45, Ouachita Parish 14

Westlake 35, Jennings 7

Willow School 37, Ben Franklin 21

Winnfield 20, Red River 7

Woodlawn (SH) 34, Bossier 14

Wossman 26, Bastrop 0

View comments