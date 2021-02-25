It has been nearly six weeks since local teams competed and that fact brings added emotion and some anxiety to the LHSAA State Wrestling tournament. Yet there also is a sense of pride.
“We went over to drop off a mat this morning and everything looks good,” Brusly coach Jimmy Bible said. “I know our guys can’t wait to compete. It has been chippy in the wrestling room. We’re ready to go against somebody else.”
The two-day tournament begins at 9 a.m. Friday at the Raising Cane’s River Center for early-round Division I bracket matches. Teams in Division II and III begin action at approximately 2 p.m. Finals in all divisions are set for 5 p.m. Saturday.
This is the first time the River Center has hosted the event. It also is the first action since the LHSAA shut down the wrestling regular season following a series of COVID-19 positive tests after the Louisiana Classic held at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales in mid-January.
COVID-19 restrictions will be front and center. Approximately 1,700 fans will be permitted and will be socially distanced in the upper tier of the arena with no access to the competition floor.
Teams will be housed in the River Center's adjacent exhibition hall in team pods and can watch the action via live stream. Wrestlers and coaches will enter and exit the competition area after each match. There are 10 mats in the arena for competition. Six mats for warmups are set up in the exhibition hall.
“Each team took their own approach. We did some non-wrestling things like play dodgeball and other conditioning drills," Catholic coach Tommy Prochaska said. "We had competitions set up like the state meet. They had to make weight and do all the things they need to do.
"Bottom line … I’m not sure any of us know what will happen. I think you see a full range of emotions from frustration to joy. There has never been a state tournament like it.”
Brother Martin (Division I), Teurlings Catholic (Division II) and Basile (Division III) are defending champions and among the favorites.
Catholic’s Prochaska said seeding wrestlers was difficult. Typical late-season weight class moves, the addition of football players who were working into shape in January and the COVID layoff were all factors.
Five area wrestlers — Peter Kelly of Catholic (145 pounds), Live Oak Rayden Ingram (152), East Ascension’s Brad Mahoney (170), Zachary’s Ashton Fletcher (220) and EAHS’ Gavin Soniat (285) — claimed top seeds in Division I.
Brusly’s Kaul Kayser (120) and Marc Martinez (145) along with St. Michael’s Shad Sheffie (182) are top seeds in Division III.
"Having this meet at the River Center is something coaches have always wanted," Brusly's Bible said. "The circumstances are not normal, but we are thrilled to get this chance."