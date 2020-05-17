Outstanding Player
Diamond Hunter
Lee 5-8 Sr.
A Sam Houston State signee, Hunter saved her best for last. She was voted the Class 4A MVP after leading the Patriots to a second straight Division II title with averages of 24 points, 7 rebounds, 6 steals and 4 assists per game. Hunter was selected as the title-game MVP for the second straight season after compiling 27 points with four 3-pointers and seven steals.
Coach of the Year
Valencia Wilson
Lee
The 2019-20 season was a special delivery in more ways than one for Wilson, who coached the Patriots to the Division II title three weeks after giving birth to son Lennox. It was the second straight Division II title for a Lee squad that finished 28-4.
Izzy Besselman
Episcopal 5-11 So.
Led the Knights to the Division III semifinals and was voted the District 8-2A MVP with averages of 17 points and 9 rebounds a game.
Angel Bradford
Brusly 5-6 Sr.
The District 7-3A MVP was a second-team all-state who averageed 22 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists and 5 steals a game.
Jaycee Courtney
Holden 6-0 Sr.
Led the Rockets to the Class B quarterfinals and netted second-team all-state honors after averaging 17 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists.
Osha Cummings
Zachary 5-5 Sr.
The Northwestern State signee helped the 4-5A champion Broncos to the 5A quarterfinals. She averaged 16.2 points, 3.2 steals and 2.3 assists.
Dijone’ Flowers
Live Oak 5-8 Sr.
The Lamar signee was the voted the District 4-5A MVP after averaging 25.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 4.6 steals per game.
Iviona Hatch
Lee 5-5 Sr.
The floor general for Class 4A/Division II Patriots controlled the tempo and averaged 12 points, 9 assists and 6 steals.
Erica Lafayette
McKinley 5-10 Sr.
The Rutgers signee averaged 19 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists while pushing the Panthers to the Division I semifinals.
Sahvani Sancho
University 5-7 Fr.
The youngest member of the All-Metro team led UHS to the Division II semifinals, averaging of 21.3 points, 3.1 assists and 2.9 rebounds.
Presleigh Scott
Doyle 5-10 Jr.
The Class 2A MVP led her school to its first LHSAA title in 41 years with averages of 19.7 points, 9.5 rebounds and 3.3 steals.
Kate Thompson
Denham Springs 6-2 Sr.
The Wisconsin signee led Yellow Jackets to Class 5A regional playoff round by averaging 17 points and 12 rebounds.
Dedreka Wilson
East Iberville 5-9 Jr.
Averaged 19 points and 13 rebounds for the District 7-1A Tigers, including four games with more than 20 points and 20 rebounds.
Aalaysia Washington
Madison Prep 5-9 So.
Helped MPA advance to the 3A semifinals by averaging 18 points, 3 assists and 3 steals in her first varsity season.
Sadie Williams
East Ascension 5-10 Sr.
The Louisiana-Monroe signee played multiple roles for EAHS and averaged 17 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals a game.