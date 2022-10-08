High school cross country races are categorized long and boring. Zachary’s Rhen Langley and Lucy Cramer of Episcopal shattered that stereotype at the Catholic High Invitational.
Both runners sprinted past competitors to claim individual titles at Highland Road Park Saturday.
Langley, who committed to LSU last week, overtook Catholic High’s David Lemann on the final straightaway with approximately 500 meters to go.
“I was feeling really good and wanted to make my move,” Langley said. “And it was successful. I had a great week of training and came in with a lot of confidence.
“That was a PR (personal record) by about six seconds, but it was not about time. It was about winning the race and competing for my team.”
Langley had a three-mile time of 15 minutes, 20.46 seconds, ahead of Lemann (15:26.31) and Highland Baptist’s Tyler Blissett (15.29.11).
Cramer’s challenge was familiar. Her younger sister Molly took the lead, putting the two middle schoolers ahead of pack on the final straight away.
“I was trying to push the pace,” Cramer said. “My sister really helped. She was right there and it was easy for us to work together. Going into the last 800 I told her to come stay up with me.
“Molly took the lead. With 700 meters left I felt people chasing us and I knew I needed to take off.”
No one caught either sister. Lucy Cramer finished in 17:44.61 and Molly Cramer was clocked at 17:46.20. Elise Brown finished third (17.49.21) to lead team champion St. Joseph’s Academy as the top five runners finished within nine seconds of each other. The Redstickers had the low score of 39 points, ahead of Episcopal (66).
Jesuit, ranked first nationally, and SJA continued their statewide dominance by winning their team titles.
“We love the Catholic High Invitational,” Jesuit coach Cullen Doody said. “We are very fortunate to have a deep roster. I am happy to see these kids get to shine front and center.”
Most of the Bluejays top runners had an off week after competing out-of-state last weekend. Aeric Wender placed fifth to lead Jesuit (46 points). Bost Catholic (66) placed second.
“We got out very well as a lead pack,” SJA coach Mark LaHaye said. “Somewhere in the middle of the race Elise Brown started picking it up.
"Our biggest surprise was our No. 5 runner Julia Monzon … she was not running top seven last week.”