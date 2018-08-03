Five days before continuing a quest for its first American Legion Baseball World Series appearance since 2013, Gauthier Amedee has drawn a new first-round opponent in next week’s Mid-South Regional Tournament in New Orleans.
The East Ascension-based Louisiana state champions now are scheduled to face Missouri state runner-up Cape Girardeau Post 63 at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in Game 3 of the double-elimination tournament at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium that earns the winning team a berth in the Legion World Series in Shelby, N.C.
Cape Girardeau (31-11) was named Friday evening to replace Oklahoma champion, the Ada Post 72 Braves, when the three-time reigning champions from the Sooner state only could field a roster of eight players, according to Steve Cloud, the national Assistant Director of American Legion Baseball.
Ada, which advanced to the championship game of last year’s Mid-South Regional played at Kirsch-Rooney, lost 10 players from its 18-man roster who were not being allowed by their high school coaches to miss Oklahoma’s fall prep baseball season in favor of continuing Legion play, Ada coach Darrell Monroe said.
Oklahoma’s state runner-up, the Three Rivers Bandits of Coweta, Okla., Post 226, faced a similar situation to that of Ada with only eight players being available to come to New Orleans, according to Cloud and Three Rivers coach Mike Whitten.
Legion baseball rules prohibit teams from adding players once their 18-man rosters have been submitted prior to the start of the season.
Legion baseball has had other regionals forced to replace state champions previously, most recently in Iowa, but due to different circumstances, according to Cloud.
“Oklahoma could not field an official team, so we will not have an Oklahoma representative,’’ said Cloud. “It’s a policy we have that you have to have nine players to come to a tournament. So it was a non-starter. Ada is still state champion for Oklahoma. We just won’t have them in the regional.’’
Missouri was chosen to field a replacement team because it had the most certified senior Legion teams (approximately 51) of any state in the Mid-South Region that includes Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma and Tennessee, Clark said.
Louisiana already has a second entry in the eight-team field in Jesuit-based Retif Oil and Fuel, the tournament’s official host team and state runner-up to Gauthier Amedee.
The Wombats (35-6) have gone 3-2 in the five games they have played since winning their eighth state Legion crown with a 9-1 victory against Retif on July 11. Coach Marty Luquet, however, was unaware of the sudden switch in first-round opponents until being contacted by The Advocate Friday night.
“We did do some research on the Oklahoma team, but at this point it’s five games to the World Series, so it really doesn’t matter,’’ Gauthier Amedee coach Marty Luquet said. “We expect there to be all quality teams coming here. We feel like we have a team that can win it. We just have to handle our business. If they have 51 Legion teams in Missouri, they deserve to have two teams.’’
Ada was forced to pull the plug on a third consecutive Mid-South appearance after two more player defections Friday morning reduced its eligible roster to eight.
The Braves won their first three games in last year’s Mid-South Regional and were the final undefeated team before losing twice on the final day, first to the Louisiana champion Pedal Valves Cardinals and then to the Bryant, Ark., Black Sox in the championship game.
“I truly believe that this year’s team was stouter than last year,’’ said Ada coach Darrell Monroe said.
Oklahoma Legion baseball state director Dee Wilson in consultation with Cloud opted not to dip below the state’s two finalists since virtually all of the state’s programs faced similarly depleted rosters caused by player defections, Monroe said.
“(Oklahoma officials) weren’t going to send anybody down there who couldn’t be competitive,’’ Monroe said.
Ada and Monroe faced a somewhat similar situation in last year’s Mid-South when several of the team’s top players were forced to return home a day early after torrential rains produced four consecutive days of weather delays and forced the tournament to be extended by one day. The Braves, however, did have enough players to play on championship Sunday.
“I don’t know what these (Oklahoma high school) coaches are thinking,’’ Monroe said. “After what happened to me last year, that was the first thing I addressed with this team. I had the kids and (their) coaches sign off on (being committed to complete the Legion season). But guess what, it meant nothing anyway. We still got slapped in the face.
“If these coaches can look themselves in the mirror and not feel bad about holding these kids back (from competing), then more power to them.’’