It is a fairly common story. A high school needs to hire a new football coach and the search ends close to where it started.
For Catholic-Pointe Coupee Principal Jason Chauvin, hiring veteran coach Vinnie Bullara as the Hornets’ football coach/athletic directpr offered a variation on that theme.
"All I had to do was look upstairs,” Chauvin said. “My office is on the first floor of the school and coach Bullara’s classroom is on the second floor — where he teaches chemistry and physics.
“He is not only a great coach and teacher, but coach Bullara also is the great leader and role model for all students, not just football players. He has already had a great impact on our school as a teacher and coach. There was no question about it — he is the right man for the job.”
Chauvin sent a letter to students and faculty informing them that Bullara was hired to fill the Hornets' top jobs. The move comes just more than a week after Catholic High hired CHSPC coach David Simoneaux as its new football coach.
The 47-year-old Bullara served as an offensive coordinator and associate head coach on Simoneaux’s staff for three years. A 1996 graduate of UL, the Opelousas native previously served as head football coach/athletic director at two schools in Opelousas, now defunct Acadiana Prep and Westminster Christian. Bullara was the WCA head coach when Simoneaux asked him to join the CHSPC.
“When we started on this journey 3½ years ago, I would have never expected it to end with me being the head coach here,” Bullara said. “I feel honored and blessed. And I am beyond excited about this.
“It all started with two coaches who had the same goals and ideals working together. It made sense to pool our resources. Philosophically, not much will change. The adjustment will be our players getting used to my voice being the one of the head coach.”
Bullara was part of the Hornets' rise in the ranks of Class 1A/Division IV football over the past three seasons. CHSPC was the Division IV runner-up in 2019 and advanced to the quarterfinals last fall, losing to eventual champion Calvary Baptist.