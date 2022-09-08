A matter of time
Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m., 30 minutes early, when defending Class 5A champion Zachary hosts 26-time LHSAA champion John Curtis for good reason. Game plans for Curtis coach J.T. Curtis always include a quick trip home. Curtis hosts WGNO’s Friday post game highlights show with Ed Daniels each week.
Jackson out Week 2
Liberty running back Kaleb Jackson will miss Friday’s Week 2 nondistrict game at Pearl River. The LSU commitment suffered an ankle injury early in the second half of an 18-13 Week 1 loss to Southern Lab. Jackson ran for 54 yards last week for the Patriots.
It’s District 6-4A time
District play comes fast in a nine-team league. In Week 2, 6-4A opens with four games, including traditional power Plaquemine (1-0) at McKinley (1-0). Brusly (1-0) makes its 6-4A debut vs. St. Michael (0-1) at Olympia Stadium. Belaire (0-1) at Istrouma (1-0) and Tara (0-1) at Broadmoor (0-1) complete the schedule.
Teammates meet
Two former LSU teammates, Marcus Randall and Trev Faulk, square off as coaches when Woodlawn (0-1) travels across the Atchafalaya basin to play Lafayette Christian (1-0). Randall was a redshirt freshman QB for the Tigers in 2001 when Faulk earned All-American honors as a junior and made 119 tackles.