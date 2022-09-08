NO.johncurtisshaw.100921.2567.JPG

John Curtis Christian SchoolÕs head football coach J.T. Curtis celebrates with his wife, Lydia, at his side his 600th career win after Curtis defeated Archbishop Shaw High School in Marrero on Friday, October 8, 2021. (Photo by Brett Duke, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)

A matter of time

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m., 30 minutes early, when defending Class 5A champion Zachary hosts 26-time LHSAA champion John Curtis for good reason. Game plans for Curtis coach J.T. Curtis always include a quick trip home. Curtis hosts WGNO’s Friday post game highlights show with Ed Daniels each week.

Jackson out Week 2

Liberty running back Kaleb Jackson will miss Friday’s Week 2 nondistrict game at Pearl River. The LSU commitment suffered an ankle injury early in the second half of an 18-13 Week 1 loss to Southern Lab. Jackson ran for 54 yards last week for the Patriots.

It’s District 6-4A time

District play comes fast in a nine-team league. In Week 2, 6-4A opens with four games, including traditional power Plaquemine (1-0) at McKinley (1-0). Brusly (1-0) makes its 6-4A debut vs. St. Michael (0-1) at Olympia Stadium. Belaire (0-1) at Istrouma (1-0) and Tara (0-1) at Broadmoor (0-1) complete the schedule.

Teammates meet

Two former LSU teammates, Marcus Randall and Trev Faulk, square off as coaches when Woodlawn (0-1) travels across the Atchafalaya basin to play Lafayette Christian (1-0). Randall was a redshirt freshman QB for the Tigers in 2001 when Faulk earned All-American honors as a junior and made 119 tackles.

