BRUSLY — Laila Clark proved two plays can be better than one in the final seconds of quarterfinal playoff game.
First, Clark scored with 26 seconds left. Then she blocked a shot with with 10 seconds remaining to lift fourth-seeded Brusly to a 54-52 win over No. 12 Donaldsonville in a Class 3A quarterfinal Thursday at Brusly.
With the win, Brusly advances to the LHSAA tournament for the first time in 26 years.
Tia Anderson led all scorers with 22 for Brusly (28-9). Clark added 19 points, eight of which came in the fourth quarter.
Janae Southall had 12 to lead Donaldsonville (14-9). Tia Richard was also in double figures with 11.
Brusly faces top seed Madison Prep in a semifinal game set for 5 p.m. Tuesday at SLU's University Center.
“It’s a great feeling but the job’s not done,” Brusly coach Shawn Bradford said. “Hats off to Donaldsonville and the whole coaching staff.
"All those ladies came out and played their butts off. We played them earlier in the year. They could’ve folded. They could’ve come in here knowing we beat them by 30 earlier. They showed a lot of heart.”
Thursday’s matchup was completely different than Brusly’s 60-27 win Dec. 30. Neither team led by more than six points Thursday night.
Tia Joseph’s 3-pointer gave Donaldsonville its first lead of the game at 14-12 heading into the second quarter. The Tigers led by as many as five points in the first half and 29-27 at halftime.
Brusly opened the third quarter on an 8-0 run capped by an Anderson 3-pointer. Donaldsonville came back and tied it at 35 thanks to Richard’s 3-pointer with 2:26 left in the third quarter.
Richard later hit two free throws to put Donaldsonville ahead 46-41 with 4:05 left. That lead didn’t last long. Brusly responded with a 6-0 run this time, including Clark’s layup to put Brusly ahead 47-46 with 2:58 left to play.
Back-to-back buckets from Joseph and Layla Ester put the Lady Tigers ahead by three points at 50-47 with under two minutes to play.
Alayah Gedward hit two free throws with 1:27 left to give Brusly a 51-50 lead. Shauncey Joseph scored to put Donaldsonville up 52-51.
The Tigers got a stop and went to the line and missed the front end of a one-and-one two consecutive times, which set up Clark’s game-winner.
“We played a hell of a game. We had some bad turnovers in critical points of the game,” Donaldsonville coach Shawancy Joseph said. “When we got down to the end, we couldn’t finish our free throws.
"We had two opportunities to close that game out and we couldn’t do it. I’m proud of my girls because they fought. They did everything we needed them to do. I’m proud of my girls and we’ll be back.”