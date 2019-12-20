Boys basketball
Catholic 78, Denham Springs 43
Denham Springs 9 8 12 14-43
Catholic 19 17 23 19-78
SCORING: DENHAM SPRINGS: TJ McGee 15, CJ Johnson 10, Jordan Reams 5, Elijah Gilmore 3, Mike Rodriguez 2, Kyle Williams 2, Tyler Kimble 2, Nick Cosby 2, Jaberry Fortenberry 2; CATHOLIC: Kentrell Garnett 20, Ian Cavana 11, Peyton Worley 9, Shelton Sampson 8, Aaron Brock 6, Patrick Berret 6, London Scott 4, Josh Robertson 4, Caleb Werner 4, Dennis Hebert 4, Justin Bertran 2.
3-POINT GOALS: Denham Springs: 2 (Reams, McGee); Catholic: 17 (Garnett 4, Cavana 3, Worley 3, Sampson 2, Brock 2, Barret 2, Hebert)
Records: Denham Springs 6-6; Catholic 12-1
JUNIOR VARSITY: Catholic 79, Denham Springs 49
University 77, Live Oak 46
University 20 20 18 19-77
Live Oak 9 8 16 13-46
SCORING: UNIVERSITY: Shawn Jones, 13, DJ Morton 12, Milan Mejia 11, TJ Clayton 11, Terrington Butler 7, Zaren James 5, Brock Brown 4, Zach Ismaio 4, Eli Shortess 3, Will McRae 3, Jerry Cook 2, Bryce Brown 2; LIVE OAK: Lawrence Pierre 25, Bret McCoy 6, Amar Pink 5, CJ Davis 4, Byron Smith 3, Baylor Wells 2, Ahmad Pink 1
3-POINT GOALS: UNIVERSITY 11 (Mejia 3, Clayton 3, Jones, Butler, Brown, Shortess, McRae); LIVE OAK 4 (Pierre 2, Smith, Am. Pink)
Records: University 10-0; Live Oak 4-6
Girls basketball
East Iberville 46, KIPP-BTW 38
East Iberville 10 15 11 10-46
Booker T. Washington 4 10 11 13-38
SCORING: EAST IBERVILLE: Dedreka Wilson 24, Carson Bean 6, Kadijah Lucas 5, Taylor Gordon 4, Ty Mosby 4, Destiny Riley 3; BOOKER T. WASHINGTON: R. Tumblin 11, K. Dolliole 8, M. Kirton 7, S. Williams 5, A. Spears 4, I. Rothschild 3
3-POINT GOALS: East Ibervile: 3 (Bean 2, Riley); Booker T. Washington: 1 (Tumblin)
Records: East Iberville: 14-0
St. John 61, Maurepas 19
St. John 19 19 15 8-61
Maurepas 3 6 3 7-19
SCORING: ST. JOHN: K. Glaser 21, I. LoBue 14, T. Wesley 12, E. Perry 5, C. Bueche 4, N. Hanchet 2; MAUREPAS: J. Williams 11, S. Bergeron 8.
Denham Springs Tournament
Port Allen 44, Franklinton 36
Halftime: Port Allen 26, Franklinton 15
Leaders: Port Allen: L. Nelson 34; Franklinton: Z. Dykes 20, A. Carter 12
University Lady Cubs Holiday Classic
Lafayette Christian 77, Ellender 36
Leaders: Lafayette Christian: Tamara Johnson 18, Autumn Chassion 12; Ellender: J. Singleton 10, J. Jenkins 10
Mount Carmel 37, Fontainebleau 30
Leaders: Mount Carmel: Wilkins 12, Haggard 10; Fontainebleau: Latisha Silvan 12, Jordan Picone 12
University 68, Ursuline 45
Leaders: University: Sahvani Sancho 30, Nya Miller 13; Ursuline: Kiersten Nelson 21, Nicole Young 11
Walker tournament
At Zachary
Zachary 61, Cecilia 29
Lafayette 51, Warren Easton 46
John Curtis 51, Hahnville 36
St. Martin’s 44, Woodlawn 21
St. Helena 66, Belaire 9
Girls soccer
Central 8, Catholic-Pointe Coupee 0
Goals: CENTRAL: Molly Vance (3); Morgan Fressina (2); Rayna Booty; Trinity Weatherman; Hannah King.