Boys basketball

Catholic 78, Denham Springs 43

Denham Springs 9 8 12 14-43

Catholic 19 17 23 19-78

SCORING: DENHAM SPRINGS: TJ McGee 15, CJ Johnson 10, Jordan Reams 5, Elijah Gilmore 3, Mike Rodriguez 2, Kyle Williams 2, Tyler Kimble 2, Nick Cosby 2, Jaberry Fortenberry 2; CATHOLIC: Kentrell Garnett 20, Ian Cavana 11, Peyton Worley 9, Shelton Sampson 8, Aaron Brock 6, Patrick Berret 6, London Scott 4, Josh Robertson 4, Caleb Werner 4, Dennis Hebert 4, Justin Bertran 2.

3-POINT GOALS: Denham Springs: 2 (Reams, McGee); Catholic: 17 (Garnett 4, Cavana 3, Worley 3, Sampson 2, Brock 2, Barret 2, Hebert)

Records: Denham Springs 6-6; Catholic 12-1

JUNIOR VARSITY: Catholic 79, Denham Springs 49

University 77, Live Oak 46

University 20 20 18 19-77

Live Oak 9 8 16 13-46

SCORING: UNIVERSITY: Shawn Jones, 13, DJ Morton 12, Milan Mejia 11, TJ Clayton 11, Terrington Butler 7, Zaren James 5, Brock Brown 4, Zach Ismaio 4, Eli Shortess 3, Will McRae 3, Jerry Cook 2, Bryce Brown 2; LIVE OAK: Lawrence Pierre 25, Bret McCoy 6, Amar Pink 5, CJ Davis 4, Byron Smith 3, Baylor Wells 2, Ahmad Pink 1

3-POINT GOALS: UNIVERSITY 11 (Mejia 3, Clayton 3, Jones, Butler, Brown, Shortess, McRae); LIVE OAK 4 (Pierre 2, Smith, Am. Pink)

Records: University 10-0; Live Oak 4-6

Girls basketball

East Iberville 46, KIPP-BTW 38

East Iberville 10 15 11 10-46

Booker T. Washington 4 10 11 13-38

SCORING: EAST IBERVILLE: Dedreka Wilson 24, Carson Bean 6, Kadijah Lucas 5, Taylor Gordon 4, Ty Mosby 4, Destiny Riley 3; BOOKER T. WASHINGTON: R. Tumblin 11, K. Dolliole 8, M. Kirton 7, S. Williams 5, A. Spears 4, I. Rothschild 3

3-POINT GOALS: East Ibervile: 3 (Bean 2, Riley); Booker T. Washington: 1 (Tumblin)

Records: East Iberville: 14-0

St. John 61, Maurepas 19

St. John 19 19 15 8-61

Maurepas 3 6 3 7-19

SCORING: ST. JOHN: K. Glaser 21, I. LoBue 14, T. Wesley 12, E. Perry 5, C. Bueche 4, N. Hanchet 2; MAUREPAS: J. Williams 11, S. Bergeron 8.

Denham Springs Tournament

Port Allen 44, Franklinton 36

Halftime: Port Allen 26, Franklinton 15

Leaders: Port Allen: L. Nelson 34; Franklinton: Z. Dykes 20, A. Carter 12

University Lady Cubs Holiday Classic

Lafayette Christian 77, Ellender 36

Leaders: Lafayette Christian: Tamara Johnson 18, Autumn Chassion 12; Ellender: J. Singleton 10, J. Jenkins 10

Mount Carmel 37, Fontainebleau 30

Leaders: Mount Carmel: Wilkins 12, Haggard 10; Fontainebleau: Latisha Silvan 12, Jordan Picone 12

University 68, Ursuline 45

Leaders: University: Sahvani Sancho 30, Nya Miller 13; Ursuline: Kiersten Nelson 21, Nicole Young 11

Walker tournament

At Zachary

Zachary 61, Cecilia 29

East Iberville 46, Booker T. Washington 38

Lafayette 51, Warren Easton 46

John Curtis 51, Hahnville 36

St. Martin’s 44, Woodlawn 21

St. Helena 66, Belaire 9

Girls soccer

Central 8, Catholic-Pointe Coupee 0

Goals: CENTRAL: Molly Vance (3); Morgan Fressina (2); Rayna Booty; Trinity Weatherman; Hannah King.

