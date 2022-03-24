MONROE — When the second-place team in Division V was announced, Ascension Catholic’s Casey Mayes and his teammates figured it wasn’t their year. But their demeanor changed quickly.
“They announced second place and you think, ‘Oh, well.’ But then they said, ‘And the winner is a team from Donaldsonville,’ and we went crazy,” Mayes said. “Everybody was screaming. ... We were so happy.”
Mayes broke a division record in the deadlift and was the Outstanding Lifter on the light platforms, helping Ascension Catholic of Donaldsonville claim the only title for a local team on Thursday, the first day of the LHSAA powerlifting meet held at ULM’s Fant-Ewing Arena in Monroe.
But it wasn’t easy. The Bulldogs won their first state title in powerlifting since 1991 by edging Sacred Heart-Ville Platte by one point. Ascension Catholic had 36 points, while Sacred Heart finished with 35. Catholic-Pointe Coupee finished fourth in Division V (Classes 1A and below) with 23 points.
Meanwhile, reigning champion Lutcher was the runner-up in Division III (Class 3A) by a single point. Iota won with 32 points with Lutcher taking second at 31 by virtue of a tiebreaker, though E.D. White also had 31 points.
Many won the Division IV (Class 2A) title with 48 points, placing well ahead of runner-up Pope John Paul II with 31. The three-day meet continues Friday with competition for girls in all five divisions at ULM.
“This just amazing. ... It really is,” Ascension Catholic coach Delmond Landry said. “These kids have come in at 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. for over a month. They really put in the work.
“So, going into the meet I was confident we could come home with something, either first or second. But I wasn’t sure which one it would be. I am so proud of them. They earned it.”
Mayes won at 148 pounds with a total lift of 1,185 pounds, which included a 470-pound deadlift. The Bulldogs’ Devin Pedescleaux was the 275 champion with a total lift of 1,440 pounds.
But the difference-maker, Landry said, was 165-pound competitor Ethan Lewellen, who came into the meet seeded eighth. Lewellen scored the decisive points with a fourth-place finish.
Hunter Beard was the 198 champion with a total lift of 1,255 for Catholic-Pointe Coupee.
Meanwhile, Donald Fleming took top honors at 275 with a total lift of 1,455 for Division III runner-up Lutcher. The Bulldogs scored its points with depth — including three second-place finishers.