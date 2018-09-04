As a toddler, Jolee Liles showed no fear. She did not hesitate to leap into a pool. Liles instinctively knew how to float to the surface, but her mother, Sherry, quickly enrolled her in swim lesson.
It was the decision of a lifetime.
Liles, now a senior at Parkview Baptist, was voted the Outstanding Girls Swimmer in the Capital City Swim League the past two years and holds two LHSAA Division III records.
“My mom never learned how to swim, so I think that was why she wanted me in swim lessons as soon as possible,” Liles said. “I know now I scared my parents. I have always loved being in the water.”
Liles’ career as swimmer is a testament to success and future goals. The Eagles of Division III begin their Capital City Swim League season Saturday without Liles. But she won’t be far away. The longtime LSU commitment is making her official recruiting visit to Tigertown this weekend.
While wearing an LSU sweatshirt over her school uniform Tuesday, Liles talks openly about swimming for the Tigers rather than other schools who contacted her last year, including Alabama, Tennessee and Kentucky. Liles is content to be a Tiger. Her intention is to make her last high school season her best.
“I have seen Jolee compete and I know what a strong swimmer she is. What impresses me the most is her leadership,” said Nan Fontenot, who returns as PBS' coach this season. “She was with us the first two weeks working with the new members of our team, showing them techniques and encouraging them. That means a lot.”
The desire to give back is something Liles learned from older teammates. Because PBS is a K-12 school, Liles began swimming on the Eagles team as a sixth-grader. Liles credits Alabama swimmer Caroline Beene, a former St. Joseph’s Academy standout, with providing leadership during her middle school years when both swam for Crawfish Aquatics.
The 5-foot-7 Liles set a Division III record while winning the 200-yard individual medley in 2 minutes, 2.21 seconds in November. Liles also excels in distance events and won the Division III 500 freestyle in 4:58.04.
“Jolee can do all four strokes well,” Crawfish Aquatics coach Jayme Cramer said. “She was a strong swimmer who was successful when she was younger. Now the time drops are not as great. Through her work ethic and the way she trains, Jolee continues to improve and drop time. I believe she will continue to do so through college.”
The 17-year-old Liles carries a 4.0 grade point average and plans a college major in biomedical engineering. Do not expect Liles to look ahead toward college.
“I’m so excited because we have more people out for the team,” Liles said. “There should be more Parkview swimmers on heat sheets and hopefully in the results. I think it will be a good year.”