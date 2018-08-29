Why not take it from the top?
Expect local high school cross country teams to do just that when the season opens Saturday with St. Michael’s Bayou Boogie Invitational and West Feliciana's Relays.
Catholic High and St. Joseph’s Academy, who swept the titles in the LHSAA’s top class last fall, figure to lead the way for a group of teams/individuals whose expectation is to make their mark locally and statewide.
“I can’t wait to get started,” Catholic coach Pete Boudreaux said. “We have our two senior leaders and we graduated one senior. Most of these guys were freshmen last year. They progressed so fast, and I'm anxious to see what they do next.”
While the Bears won their first Class 5A cross country title since 2011, St. Joseph’s Academy claimed its second straight 5A girls crown, the school's third in four years.
Of course, no one can equal what the Episcopal boys have done in Class 2A with an LHSAA-record 22 straight titles in a row. Episcopal coach Claney Duplechin is coaching both the boys and girls teams this fall.
Another coach who also handles both teams, St. Michael’s Neil Borel, also returns the bulk of his boys/girls teams in 4A.
“We’ve had a very good summer,” St. Joseph’s coach Mark LaHaye said. “Some of our girls ran (personal records) at the scrimmage race last weekend and some are close to doing that. This group has set some high goals.”
The phrase young and relentless describes the SJA team that is led by senior Lauren Hendry, the Gatorade Louisiana Cross Country Runner of the Year in 2017 and defending 5A champion. LaHaye is also excited by the return of junior Virginia Dirks, who missed the end of last season with injuries.
Junior Isabelle Brown and sophomore Sophie Martin were top-10 finishers for a Redstickers team that will be sophomore-laden. Episcopal’s Adele Broussard is another top returning girls runner.
With the graduation of Episcopal’s Graham Frazier, the question of who will be the top boys runner may be up for debate. Senior James Lalonde won last weekend’s scrimmage race ahead of Episcopal junior James Christian. University High's Jack Moran was the 3A champion and Wyatt Barbe is back for 3A champion West Feliciana.
The other Catholic senior, Collin Hedges, was seventh in last year’s 5A race. Freshman John Walker McDonald of The Dunham School finished ahead of Christian in last year’s 2A race.
“I don’t think there is any doubt this is going to be another good year for Baton Rouge,” St. Michael coach Neil Borel said. “Catholic and St. Joseph’s were both young last year. They have a lot returning. So do we, along with some other teams.”
Senior Jeffrey Brignac returns to lead the St. Michael boys. Sophomores Hailey Humphries and Rebecca Quebedeaux return to pace the SMHS girls. Another sophomore, Parkview Baptist’s Callie Hardy, also was a top-10 finisher in 4A in November.
Class B boys runner-up Runnels and traditional 1A power Ascension Catholic also are among the others to watch.
“When we practice, I see Julie Fink with her Runnels team working hard and Kate Ripple (Cramer) with Dunham out there too,” LaHaye said. “You never know who is going to move up. I like watching that happen every year.”